How to watch today's Como vs AC Milan Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Como and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan will seek to extend their unbeaten run to eight games in all competitions when they take on Como in Tuesday's Serie A game at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.

Sergio Conceicao's men are eighth on the league standings table with 28 points from 18 games, while Cesc Fabregas' Como are 16th with 19 points from 19 games. Over the weekend, both AC Milan and Como played out league 1-1 draws against Cagliari and Lazio respectively.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Como vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Como and AC Milan will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Como vs AC Milan kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio G. Sinigaglia

The Serie A match between Como and AC Milan will be played at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Como, Italy.

It will kick off at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET on Tuesday, January 14, in the US.

Team news & squads

Como team news

Nico Paz sustained an ankle injury in the Lazio draw, joining Alberto Dossena, Maximo Perrone and Sergi Roberto in the treatment room, while Edoardo Goldaniga is back from a ban.

Former Milan attacker Patrick Cutrone is the club's top scorer with six goals and should continue to lead the line.

AC Milan team news

Conceicao will be without Samuel Chukwueze, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Alessandro Florenzi due to injuries, but Emerson Royal is back from his ban.

The ongoing fixture congestion could warrant changes in the XI.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

COM Last 2 matches MIL 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins AC Milan 2 - 0 Como

Como 1 - 2 AC Milan 1 Goals scored 4 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

