+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Serie A
team-logo
Stadio G. Sinigaglia
team-logo
WATCH WITH FREE TRIAL ON PARAMOUNT+
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Como vs AC Milan Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Como vs AC MilanComoAC MilanSerie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Como and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan will seek to extend their unbeaten run to eight games in all competitions when they take on Como in Tuesday's Serie A game at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.

Sergio Conceicao's men are eighth on the league standings table with 28 points from 18 games, while Cesc Fabregas' Como are 16th with 19 points from 19 games. Over the weekend, both AC Milan and Como played out league 1-1 draws against Cagliari and Lazio respectively.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Como vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here
CBS Sports Golazo NetworkWatch here
Amazon Prime VideoWatch here

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Como and AC Milan will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Como vs AC Milan kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
Stadio G. Sinigaglia

The Serie A match between Como and AC Milan will be played at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia in Como, Italy.

It will kick off at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET on Tuesday, January 14, in the US.

Team news & squads

Como vs AC Milan Probable lineups

ComoHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestMIL
30
J. Butez
2
M. Kempf
18
A. Moreno
77
I. Van Der Brempt
5
E. Goldaniga
26
Y. Engelhardt
7
G. Strefezza
16
A. Fadera
33
L. Da Cunha
36
L. Mazzitelli
10
P. Cutrone
16
M. Maignan
19
T. Hernandez
28
M. Thiaw
22
Emerson Royal
23
F. Tomori
4
I. Bennacer
11
C. Pulisic
10
R. Leao
14
T. Reijnders
29
Y. Fofana
7
A. Morata

4-2-3-1

MILAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Cesc Fabregas

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Sergio Conceicao

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Como team news

Nico Paz sustained an ankle injury in the Lazio draw, joining Alberto Dossena, Maximo Perrone and Sergi Roberto in the treatment room, while Edoardo Goldaniga is back from a ban.

Former Milan attacker Patrick Cutrone is the club's top scorer with six goals and should continue to lead the line.

AC Milan team news

Conceicao will be without Samuel Chukwueze, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Alessandro Florenzi due to injuries, but Emerson Royal is back from his ban.

The ongoing fixture congestion could warrant changes in the XI.

Form

COM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

MIL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

COM

Last 2 matches

MIL

0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

1

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/2
Both teams scored
1/2

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement