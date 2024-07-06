Columbus Crew vs Toronto FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Columbus Crew and Toronto FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides headed in opposite directions will square off on Saturday as Columbus Crew host Toronto FC at Lower.com Field.

The reigning MLS Cup champions made it three straight wins in the MLS on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory over Nashville SC, while the Reds lost 2-1 to Orlando City, their fifth straight defeat as they find themselves on the brink of dropping out of the postseason spots.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Columbus Crew vs Toronto FC kick-off time

Date: Saturday, July 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue: Lower.com Field

The MLS match between Columbus Crew and Toronto FC will be played at the Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, United States.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT on Saturday, July 6, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Toronto FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between Columbus Crew and Toronto FC will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Columbus Crew team news

Evan Bush is out for the Crew due to a wrist injury, while Jacen Russell-Rowe will miss another game while away on international duty with Canada in the Copa America.

Steven Moreira, Rudy Camacho, Darlington Nagbe, Diego Rossi, and Cucho Hernandez were among the five Crew players named for the MLS All-Star game.

Columbus Crew possible XI: Schulte; Moreira, Camacho, Amundsen; Farsi, Zawadzki, Nagbe, Yeboah; Ramirez, Rossi; Hernandez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schulte, Hagen Defenders: Cheberko, Camacho, Amundsen, Sands, Farsi, Moreira Midfielders: Morris, Nagbe, Jones, Zawadzki, Mrowka, Matan, Hinestroza, Yeboah Forwards: Rossi, Russell-Rowe, Arfsten, Cucho, Habroune, Ramirez

Toronto FC team news

Tyrese Spicer remained sidelined for Toronto's latest game due to a persistent lower back problem, while Alonso Coello is still on the mend from a prolonged thigh injury. Brandon Servania, unfortunately, is out for the season following a ruptured ACL.

Deybi Flores will be unavailable for the upcoming match as he serves a suspension due to yellow card accumulation. On a more positive note, Kevin Long is back in the squad after completing his suspension, though Jonathan Osorio and Richie Laryea are currently representing Canada in international fixtures.

In their clash against Orlando City, Derrick Etienne found the back of the net just five minutes in. However, the team couldn't hold onto the lead, with Sean Johnson conceding twice upon his return from international duty. Adding to their woes, an own-goal by Nicksoen Gomis ultimately sealed their fate, leaving Toronto without the points.

Toronto possible XI: Johnson; Rosted, Long, Gomis; Bernardeschi, Thompson, Longstaff, Petretta; Etienne, Insigne; Owusu

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ranjitsingh, Gavran Defenders: Long, Mabika, Gomis, Rosted, Franklin, Petretta, Pearlman Midfielders: Longstaff, Coello, Flores, Thompson Forwards: Marshall-Rutty, Bernardeschi, Etienne Jr. Mailula, Insigne, Kerr, Owusu

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 27/08/23 Columbus Crew 2-0 Toronto FC MLS 12/03/23 Toronto FC 1-1 Columbus Crew MLS 30/06/22 Toronto FC 1-2 Columbus Crew MLS 13/03/22 Columbus Crew 2-1 Toronto FC MLS 30/05/21 Columbus Crew 2-1 Toronto FC MLS

Useful links