How to watch today's Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Columbus Crew will welcome New England Revolution to Lower.com Field for Saturday's Major Soccer League (MLS) fixture.
The Crew defeated Philadelphia Union after losing their shot at the Supporters' Shield, while New England were officially eliminated after the 1-2 loss to DC United last weekend.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between Columbus Crew and New England Revolution will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 12, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Lower.com Field
MLS match between Columbus Crew and New England Revolution will be played at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, United States.
It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, October 12, in the US.
Team news & squads
Columbus Crew team news
The likes of Sean Zawadzki and Evan Bush are unlikely to be available for selection due to injury issues, but Rudy Camacho will be back from his ban.
Tomas Chancalay will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.
With goalkeepers Patrick Schulte (USMNT) and Nicholas Hagen (Guatemala) on international duty, Abraham Romero should start in goal, with Taha Habroune (USA U20) and Mohamed Farsi (Algeria) also reporting to their respective national team camps.
Cucho Hernandez should spearhead the attack.
Columbus Crew possible XI: Romero; Cheberko, Camacho, Amundsen; Russell-Rowe, Matan, Nagbe, Jones; Rossi, Ramirez; Hernandez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Romero
|Defenders:
|Herrera, Camacho, DeJuan Jones, Amundsen, Cheberko, Moreira
|Midfielders:
|Derrick Jones, Nagbe, Chambost, Jackson, Yeboah, Matan
|Forwards:
|Hernandez, Rossi, Ramirez, Russell-Rowe, Arfsten
New England Revolution team news
Xavier Arreaga (Ecuador), Peyton Miller (USA U20), Alhassan Yusuf (Nigeria) and Esmir Bajraktarevic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) are away on international duty.
Tim Parker and Jonathan Mensah would fill in for Arreaga and Miller, respectively, at the back. Mark-Anthony Kaye will deputise for Yusuf in the middle, with Giacomo Vrioni continuing upfront.
New England Revolution possible XI: Ivacic; Bye, Parker, Romney, Mensah; Kaye, Polster; Borrero, C. Gil, Boateng; Vrioni.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Edwards Jr., Ivacic
|Defenders:
|Romney, Mensah, Lima, Bye, Sands, Parker, Suarez, Farrell
|Midfielders:
|Chancalay, Polster, C. Gil, Borrero, Harkes, Bolma, Boateng, N. Gil, McNamara, Kaye
|Forwards:
|Vrioni, Wood, Fry, Langoni
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Columbus Crew and New England Revolution across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|June 29, 2024
|New England 1-5 Columbus Crew
|MLS
|October 4, 2023
|New England 1-2 Columbus Crew
|MLS
|April 15, 2023
|Columbus Crew 1-1 New England
|MLS
|July 23, 2022
|Columbus Crew 0-0 New England
|MLS
|May 7, 2022
|New England 2-2 Columbus Crew
|MLS