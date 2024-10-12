How to watch today's Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between Columbus Crew and New England Revolution, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Columbus Crew will welcome New England Revolution to Lower.com Field for Saturday's Major Soccer League (MLS) fixture.

The Crew defeated Philadelphia Union after losing their shot at the Supporters' Shield, while New England were officially eliminated after the 1-2 loss to DC United last weekend.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between Columbus Crew and New England Revolution will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Columbus Crew vs New England Revolution kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET Venue: Lower.com Field

MLS match between Columbus Crew and New England Revolution will be played at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, October 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

Columbus Crew team news

The likes of Sean Zawadzki and Evan Bush are unlikely to be available for selection due to injury issues, but Rudy Camacho will be back from his ban.

Tomas Chancalay will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

With goalkeepers Patrick Schulte (USMNT) and Nicholas Hagen (Guatemala) on international duty, Abraham Romero should start in goal, with Taha Habroune (USA U20) and Mohamed Farsi (Algeria) also reporting to their respective national team camps.

Cucho Hernandez should spearhead the attack.

Columbus Crew possible XI: Romero; Cheberko, Camacho, Amundsen; Russell-Rowe, Matan, Nagbe, Jones; Rossi, Ramirez; Hernandez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romero Defenders: Herrera, Camacho, DeJuan Jones, Amundsen, Cheberko, Moreira Midfielders: Derrick Jones, Nagbe, Chambost, Jackson, Yeboah, Matan Forwards: Hernandez, Rossi, Ramirez, Russell-Rowe, Arfsten

New England Revolution team news

Xavier Arreaga (Ecuador), Peyton Miller (USA U20), Alhassan Yusuf (Nigeria) and Esmir Bajraktarevic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) are away on international duty.

Tim Parker and Jonathan Mensah would fill in for Arreaga and Miller, respectively, at the back. Mark-Anthony Kaye will deputise for Yusuf in the middle, with Giacomo Vrioni continuing upfront.

New England Revolution possible XI: Ivacic; Bye, Parker, Romney, Mensah; Kaye, Polster; Borrero, C. Gil, Boateng; Vrioni.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Edwards Jr., Ivacic Defenders: Romney, Mensah, Lima, Bye, Sands, Parker, Suarez, Farrell Midfielders: Chancalay, Polster, C. Gil, Borrero, Harkes, Bolma, Boateng, N. Gil, McNamara, Kaye Forwards: Vrioni, Wood, Fry, Langoni

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Columbus Crew and New England Revolution across all competitions.

Date Match Competition June 29, 2024 New England 1-5 Columbus Crew MLS October 4, 2023 New England 1-2 Columbus Crew MLS April 15, 2023 Columbus Crew 1-1 New England MLS July 23, 2022 Columbus Crew 0-0 New England MLS May 7, 2022 New England 2-2 Columbus Crew MLS

