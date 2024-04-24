Columbus Crew vs Monterrey: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch CONCACAF Champions League semi-final

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Columbus Crew and Monterrey, as well as kick-off time and team news.

First-time semi-finalists at the CONCACAF Champions Cup, Columbus Crew will welcome Monterrey to Lower.com Field for the first leg tie in the last-four on Wednesday.

The MLS outfit edged Liga MX side Tigres UANL 4-3 on penalties in the quarters, while Los Albiazules knocked out Lionel Messi's Inter Miami 5-2 on aggregate to advance further in the tournament.

Columbus Crew vs Monterrey kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:15 pm ET / 5:15 pm PT Venue: Lower.com Field

The CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-final match between Columbus Crew and Monterrey will be played at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, USA.

It will kick off at 8:15 pm ET / 5:15 pm PT on Wednesday, April 24, in the United States (US).

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Monterrey online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-final match between Columbus Crew and Monterrey is available to watch and stream online live through FS1 (Fox Sports 1), TUDN, Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.

Team news & squads

Columbus Crew team news

Goalkeeper Evan Bush and forward Christian Ramirez are unlikely to be available for selection, while Aidan Morris is back after serving his ban in the second-leg win over Tigres.

Philip Quinton has joined Real Salt Lake.

Penalty shoot-out hero Patrick Schulte will feature in goal, while Diego Rossi will have Cucho Hernandez's back in attack.

Columbus Crew possible XI: Schulte; Moreira, Camacho, Amundsen; Farsi, Nagbe, Morris, Sands; Rossi, Matan; Cucho.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schulte, Hagen Defenders: Cheberko, Camacho, Amundsen, Sands, Moreira Midfielders: Morris, Nagbe, Jones, Zawadzki, Farsi, Mrowka, Matan, Hinestroza, Yeboah Forwards: Rossi, Russell-Rowe, Arfsten, Cucho, Habroune

Monterrey team news

Both Jesus Manuel Corona and Luis Romo are doubts for the game.

Captain Hector Moreno is likely to reclaim his spot from Stefan Medina at the back, but German Berterame may get the nod ahead of Jorge Rodriguez alongside Brandon Vazquez in the final third, with Maximiliano Meza and Jesus Gallardo supporting from the wide areas.

Monterrey possible XI: Andrada; Aguirre, Moreno, Guzman, Arteaga; Meza, Canales, Romo, Gallardo; Berterame, Vazquez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andrada, Cardenas, Ramos Defenders: Guzman, Vegas, Moreno, Grijalva, Leone, Bustos, Arteaga, Gallardo, E. Aguirre, Medina, Gutierrez Midfielders: Romo, Rodriguez, Govea, J. Gonzalez, Martinez, Canales, A. Gonzalez, Meza, Corona, Cortizo Forwards: Vazquez, Berterame, R. Aguirre

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Columbus Crew and Monterrey across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 5, 2021 Monterrey 3-0 Columbus Crew CONCACAF Champions Cup April 28, 2021 Columbus Crew 2-2 Monterrey CONCACAF Champions Cup

Useful links