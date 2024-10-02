How to watch today's Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between Columbus Crew and Inter Miami, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Columbus Crew will look to keep their Major Soccer League (MLS) Supporters' Shield hopes alive when they take on Inter Miami at Lower.com Field on Wednesday.

Along with a game in hand, the Leagues Cup winners trail the Eastern Conference table leaders by eight points.



How to watch Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between Columbus Crew and Inter Miami will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Viewers in the US can also catch the live action on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), and FOX Deportes.

Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:45 pm PT / 7:45 pm ET Venue: Lower.com Field

MLS match between Columbus Crew and Inter Miami will be played at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, United States.

It will kick off at 4:45 pm PT / 7:45 pm ET on Wednesday, October 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

Columbus Crew team news

Goalkeeper Evan Bush and midfielder Sean Zawadzki will miss the rest of the season with arm and abdominal injuries, respectively.

Diego Rossi, who bagged a brace when the Crew knocked out the Herons at the round of 16 stage of the 2024 League Cup, will partner Cucho Hernandez upfront.

Columbus Crew possible XI: Schulte; Moreira, Camacho, Amundsen; Farsi, Matan, Nagbe, Arfsten, Russell-Rowe; Rossi, Hernandez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schulte, Hagen, Romero Defenders: Herrera, Camacho, DeJuan Jones, Amundsen, Cheberko, Farsi, Moreira Midfielders: Derrick Jones, Nagbe, Chambost, Jackson, Yeboah, Matan Forwards: Hernandez, Rossi, Habroune, Ramirez, Russell-Rowe, Arfsten

Inter Miami team news

Defender Tomas Aviles will have to serve a one-match ban due to accumulation of yellow cards, while David Martinez, Carlos Dos Santos, Leonardo Afonso and Nicolas Freire all remain sidelined through injuries.

As Noah Allen deputizes for Aviles alongside Sergio Busquets at the back, Diego Gomez will join Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in attack.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Weigandt, Allen, Busquets, Alba; Redondo, Bright, Gressel; Messi, Suarez, Gomez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, Ustari, Jensen Defenders: Sailor, Fray, Alba, Hall, Kryvtsov, Allen, Negri, Bright, Weigandt, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Rojas, Farias, Gomez, Gressel, Cremaschi, Ruiz, Sunderland, Redondo, Morales Forwards: Campana, Suarez, Messi, Taylor, Valencia

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Columbus Crew and Inter Miami across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 13, 2024 Columbus Crew 3-2 Inter Miami Leagues Cup June 19, 2024 Inter Miami 2-1 Columbus Crew MLS July 4, 2023 Inter Miami 2-2 Columbus Crew MLS April 29, 2023 Columbus Crew 1-2 Inter Miami MLS September 14, 2022 Inter Miami 2-1 Columbus Crew MLS

