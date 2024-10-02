How to watch today's Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Columbus Crew will look to keep their Major Soccer League (MLS) Supporters' Shield hopes alive when they take on Inter Miami at Lower.com Field on Wednesday.
Along with a game in hand, the Leagues Cup winners trail the Eastern Conference table leaders by eight points.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between Columbus Crew and Inter Miami will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.
Viewers in the US can also catch the live action on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), and FOX Deportes.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.
Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 2, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|4:45 pm PT / 7:45 pm ET
|Venue:
|Lower.com Field
MLS match between Columbus Crew and Inter Miami will be played at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, United States.
It will kick off at 4:45 pm PT / 7:45 pm ET on Wednesday, October 2, in the US.
Team news & squads
Columbus Crew team news
Goalkeeper Evan Bush and midfielder Sean Zawadzki will miss the rest of the season with arm and abdominal injuries, respectively.
Diego Rossi, who bagged a brace when the Crew knocked out the Herons at the round of 16 stage of the 2024 League Cup, will partner Cucho Hernandez upfront.
Columbus Crew possible XI: Schulte; Moreira, Camacho, Amundsen; Farsi, Matan, Nagbe, Arfsten, Russell-Rowe; Rossi, Hernandez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Schulte, Hagen, Romero
|Defenders:
|Herrera, Camacho, DeJuan Jones, Amundsen, Cheberko, Farsi, Moreira
|Midfielders:
|Derrick Jones, Nagbe, Chambost, Jackson, Yeboah, Matan
|Forwards:
|Hernandez, Rossi, Habroune, Ramirez, Russell-Rowe, Arfsten
Inter Miami team news
Defender Tomas Aviles will have to serve a one-match ban due to accumulation of yellow cards, while David Martinez, Carlos Dos Santos, Leonardo Afonso and Nicolas Freire all remain sidelined through injuries.
As Noah Allen deputizes for Aviles alongside Sergio Busquets at the back, Diego Gomez will join Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in attack.
Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Weigandt, Allen, Busquets, Alba; Redondo, Bright, Gressel; Messi, Suarez, Gomez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Callender, Ustari, Jensen
|Defenders:
|Sailor, Fray, Alba, Hall, Kryvtsov, Allen, Negri, Bright, Weigandt, Boatwright
|Midfielders:
|Busquets, Rojas, Farias, Gomez, Gressel, Cremaschi, Ruiz, Sunderland, Redondo, Morales
|Forwards:
|Campana, Suarez, Messi, Taylor, Valencia
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Columbus Crew and Inter Miami across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|August 13, 2024
|Columbus Crew 3-2 Inter Miami
|Leagues Cup
|June 19, 2024
|Inter Miami 2-1 Columbus Crew
|MLS
|July 4, 2023
|Inter Miami 2-2 Columbus Crew
|MLS
|April 29, 2023
|Columbus Crew 1-2 Inter Miami
|MLS
|September 14, 2022
|Inter Miami 2-1 Columbus Crew
|MLS