How to watch today's Colorado Rapids vs Real Salt Lake MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between Colorado Rapids and Real Salt Lake, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Real Salt Lake can go atop the Major League Soccer (MLS) Western Conference standings table when they take on Colorado Rapids at DSG Park on Saturday.

Having recorded a 1-1 draw with Los Angeles in the mid-week, RSL are currently third in the west - just two points behind leaders LA Galaxy.

Meanwhile, the Pids are fifth in the same conference with 38 points and six behind Pablo Mastroeni's side after falling to a 3-2 defeat against Galaxy.

Colorado Rapids vs Real Salt Lake kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:30 pm PT / 9:30 pm ET Venue: DSG Park

MLS match between Colorado Rapids and Real Salt Lake will be played at Dick's Sporting Goods Park - also known as DSG Park - in Commerce City, Colorado, United States.

It will kick off at 6:30 pm PT / 9:30 pm ET on Saturday, July 20, in the United States (US).

How to watch Colorado Rapids vs Real Salt Lake online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between Colorado Rapids and Real Salt Lake will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Colorado Rapids team news

US nationals Djordje Mihailovic and Adam Beaudry are away on international duty at the 2024 Olympic games.

Moreover, defender Jackson Travis continues on the road to recovery from an ankle injury, while forward Calvin Harris is also unlikely to be available for selection on account of a groin problem.

Colorado Rapids possible XI: Steffen; Anderson, Bombito, Maxsoe, Vines; Ronan, Loeffelsend; Cabral, Bassett, Lewis; Navarro.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Steffen, Bandre Defenders: Rosenberry, Vines, Maxso, Abubakar, Loffelsend, Anderson, Edwards, Jones, Bombito Midfielders: Fernandez, Larraz, Ronan, Frederick, Chacon Forwards: Lewis, Navarro, Stewart-Baynes, Yapi, Cabral

Real Salt Lake team news

While Marcelo Silva, Pablo Ruiz and Kevin Bonilla occupy the infirmary, it may be too soon for defender Erik Holt to return to action after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Besides, Alexandros Katranis and Diego Luna are both set to face a one-match ban, but forward Christian Arango will have to see out a four-game ban for violation of MLS' anti-harassment policy.

Real Salt Lake possible XI: MacMath; Quinton, Hidalgo, Vera, Oviedo; Palacio, Ojeda; Ramirez, Eneli, Crooks; Julio.

Position Players Goalkeepers: MacMath, T. Gomez, Beavers Defenders: Brody, Oviedo, Vera, Eneli, Glad, Quinton, Farnsworth, T. Silva, Rivera Midfielders: Ojeda, Palacio, Chang, Crooks, Julio, Moisa, Wellings Forwards: A. Gomez, Bell, Hidalgo, Kei, Paul, Jacquesson, Gozo

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Colorado Rapids and Real Salt Lake across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 18, 2024 Real Salt Lake 5-3 Colorado Rapids MLS March 9, 2024 Real Salt Lake 1-2 Colorado Rapids MLS October 21, 2023 Colorado Rapids 0-1 Real Salt Lake MLS September 2, 2023 Real Salt Lake 2-0 Colorado Rapids MLS May 24, 2023 Colorado Rapids 0-1 Real Salt Lake US Open Cup

