How to watch today's Colorado Rapids vs LA Galaxy MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between Colorado Rapids and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

LA Galaxy will look for some consistency when they take on Colorado Rapids at DSG Park in a Major Soccer League (MLS) fixture on Wednesday.

Just like the hosts, Los Galacticos have suffered a defeat in alternate games but are coming off a 4-2 win over Vancouver Whitecaps. The Rapids last went down 3-0 at Minnesota United.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Colorado Rapids vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between Colorado Rapids and LA Galaxy will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Colorado Rapids vs LA Galaxy kick-off time & stadium

Date:October 2, 2024
Kick-off time:6:30 pm PT / 9:30 pm ET
Venue:DSG Park

MLS match between Colorado Rapids and LA Galaxy will be played at Dick's Sports Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado, United States.

It will kick off at 6:30 pm PT / 9:30 pm ET on Wednesday, October 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

Colorado Rapids team news

Cole Bassett, Adam Beaudry, Kevin Cabral and Sam Vines are ruled out on account of their respective injuries.

Attacker Rafael Navarro will look to add to his 14-goal tally.

Colorado Rapids possible XI: Steffen; Anderson, Edwards, Maxso, Cannon; Ronan, Larraz; Yapi, Mihailovic, Bassett; Navarro.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Steffen, Bandre
Defenders:Rosenberry, Cannon, Maxso, Abubakar, Loffelsend, Anderson, Edwards, Jones, Travis
Midfielders:Mihailovic, Fernandez, Larraz, Ronan, Frederick, Chacon
Forwards:Lewis, Navarro, Harris, Stewart-Baynes, Yapi

LA Galaxy team news

Galaxy boss Greg Vanney will be without defender Martin Caceres due to an Achilles injury.

Featuring in attack, the duo of Joseph Paintsil and Gabriel Pec will be looking to score in their third consecutive game.

LA Galaxy possible XI: McCarthy; Yamane, Garces, Yoshida, Nelson; Cerrillo, Puig, Reus; Paintsil, Joveljic, Pec.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Scott, Micovic, McCarthy
Defenders:Yamane, Aude, Yoshida, Nelson, Zavaleta, Cuevas, Neal, Garces
Midfielders:Brugman, Delgado, Puig, Reus, Cerrillo, Lepley, Vivi, Parente
Forwards:Fagundez, Joveljic, Pec, Berry, Paintsil

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Colorado Rapids and LA Galaxy across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
July 17, 2024LA Galaxy 3-2 Colorado RapidsMLS
June 24, 2023Colorado Rapids 0-0 LA GalaxyMLS
May 6, 2023LA Galaxy 1-3 Colorado RapidsMLS
September 17, 2022LA Galaxy 4-1 Colorado RapidsMLS
July 16, 2022Colorado Rapids 2-0 LA GalaxyMLS

Useful links

