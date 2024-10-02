How to watch today's Colorado Rapids vs LA Galaxy MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

LA Galaxy will look for some consistency when they take on Colorado Rapids at DSG Park in a Major Soccer League (MLS) fixture on Wednesday.
Just like the hosts, Los Galacticos have suffered a defeat in alternate games but are coming off a 4-2 win over Vancouver Whitecaps. The Rapids last went down 3-0 at Minnesota United.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Colorado Rapids vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between Colorado Rapids and LA Galaxy will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.
Colorado Rapids vs LA Galaxy kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 2, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6:30 pm PT / 9:30 pm ET
|Venue:
|DSG Park
MLS match between Colorado Rapids and LA Galaxy will be played at Dick's Sports Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado, United States.
It will kick off at 6:30 pm PT / 9:30 pm ET on Wednesday, October 2, in the US.
Team news & squads
Colorado Rapids team news
Cole Bassett, Adam Beaudry, Kevin Cabral and Sam Vines are ruled out on account of their respective injuries.
Attacker Rafael Navarro will look to add to his 14-goal tally.
Colorado Rapids possible XI: Steffen; Anderson, Edwards, Maxso, Cannon; Ronan, Larraz; Yapi, Mihailovic, Bassett; Navarro.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Steffen, Bandre
|Defenders:
|Rosenberry, Cannon, Maxso, Abubakar, Loffelsend, Anderson, Edwards, Jones, Travis
|Midfielders:
|Mihailovic, Fernandez, Larraz, Ronan, Frederick, Chacon
|Forwards:
|Lewis, Navarro, Harris, Stewart-Baynes, Yapi
LA Galaxy team news
Galaxy boss Greg Vanney will be without defender Martin Caceres due to an Achilles injury.
Featuring in attack, the duo of Joseph Paintsil and Gabriel Pec will be looking to score in their third consecutive game.
LA Galaxy possible XI: McCarthy; Yamane, Garces, Yoshida, Nelson; Cerrillo, Puig, Reus; Paintsil, Joveljic, Pec.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Scott, Micovic, McCarthy
|Defenders:
|Yamane, Aude, Yoshida, Nelson, Zavaleta, Cuevas, Neal, Garces
|Midfielders:
|Brugman, Delgado, Puig, Reus, Cerrillo, Lepley, Vivi, Parente
|Forwards:
|Fagundez, Joveljic, Pec, Berry, Paintsil
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Colorado Rapids and LA Galaxy across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|July 17, 2024
|LA Galaxy 3-2 Colorado Rapids
|MLS
|June 24, 2023
|Colorado Rapids 0-0 LA Galaxy
|MLS
|May 6, 2023
|LA Galaxy 1-3 Colorado Rapids
|MLS
|September 17, 2022
|LA Galaxy 4-1 Colorado Rapids
|MLS
|July 16, 2022
|Colorado Rapids 2-0 LA Galaxy
|MLS