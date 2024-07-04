Colorado Rapids vs Sporting Kansas City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Colorado Rapids and Sporting Kansas City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Colorado Rapids will take on Sporting Kansas City in MLS at the Sporting Goods Park on Thursday.

With three wins in their last five matches, Colorado Rapids have climbed to the fourth spot in the league standings and will be aiming to go even higher with good results in the upcoming games.

Kansas are stuck at the other end of the table with three defeats in their last five fixtures. It will be a difficult task for them to take points off Rapids away from home.

Colorado Rapids vs Sporting Kansas City kick-off time

Date: July 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 9.30 pm ET Venue: Sporting Goods Park

The match will be played at the Sporting Goods Park on Thursday, with kick-off at 9.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Colorado Rapids vs Sporting Kansas City online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Colorado Rapids team news

Jackson Travis missed the Rapids' last fixture due to a stress fracture. He remains unavailable for selection.

Daniel Chacon is nursing a knee injury and Kevin Cabral faces suspension, ruling them out of the game.

Colorado Rapids predicted XI: Steffen; Rosenberry, Abubakar, Maxso, Vines; Ronan, Bassett, Fernandez, Mihailovic, Larraz; Navarro.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Steffen, Beaudry Defenders: Jones, Maxso, Abubakar, Edwards, Vines, Rosenberry, Anderson Midfielders: Diack, Larraz, Mihailovic, Bassett, Fernandez Forwards: Lewis, Harris, Navarro, Yapi, Frederick

Sporting Kansas City team news

Sporting Kansas City were without Robert Castellanos due to an ankle issue in their last game.

Remi Walter sat out with a sore knee, Daniel Salloi was sidelined by an ankle problem, and Logan Ndenbe is recovering from a torn ACL. They will all miss the upcoming fixture.

Sporting Kansas City possible XI: Melia; Pierre, Rosero, Voloder, Leibold; Rodriguez, Radoja, Thommy; Russell, Pulido, Agada

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pulskamp, Melia, Schewe Defenders: Voloder, Fontas, Rindov, Leibold, Bassong, Davis, Pierre Midfielders: Radoja, Hernandez, Rodriguez, Thommy Forwards: Pulido, Agada, Shelton, Afrifa, Tzionis, Russell, Davies

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 09/04/23 Sporting KC 0 - 1 Colorado Rapids MLS 05/03/23 Colorado Rapids 0 - 0 Sporting KC MLS 19/05/22 Sporting KC 2 - 1 Colorado Rapids MLS 13/03/22 Colorado Rapids 2 - 0 Sporting KC MLS 30/01/22 Sporting KC 0 - 0 Colorado Rapids MMS

