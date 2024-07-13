Colorado Rapids vs New York Red Bulls: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Colorado Rapids will take on New York Red Bulls in a cross-conference MLS fixture at DSG Park on Saturday.
Both teams are fourth in their respective conference's standings and will be confident of getting a win this weekend. The hosts may have the upper hand in terms of form, as they have won four out of their last five matches. The visitors have only managed to win one game during the same period.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Colorado Rapids vs New York Red Bulls kick-off time
|Date:
|July 13, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9.30 pm ET
|Venue:
|DSG Park
The match will be played at the DSG Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 9.30 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Colorado Rapids vs New York Red Bulls online - TV channels & live streams
The match and its highlights will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates will be available here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Colorado Rapids team news
Daniel Chacon remains sidelined due to a long-term knee injury, while Jackson Travis is still recovering from a stress fracture for Colorado Rapids
Kevin Cabral, who was out with an injury, has recovered and returned to the squad.
Colorado Rapids possible XI: Steffen; Rosenberry, Edwards, Maxso, Vines; Ronan, Larraz; Fernandez, Bassett, Cabral; Navarro.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Steffen, Beaudry
|Defenders:
|Jones, Maxso, Abubakar, Edwards, Vines, Rosenberry, Anderson
|Midfielders:
|Diack, Larraz, Mihailovic, Bassett, Fernandez
|Forwards:
|Lewis, Cabral, Harris, Navarro, Yapi, Frederick
New York Red Bulls team news
For New York Red Bulls, Roald Mitchell and Serge Ngoma are still recovering from knee injuries and will not be available for this match.
Peter Stroud and Emil Forsberg are ruled out for the away side due to ankle and foot injuries respectively as well.
New York Red Bulls possible XI: Meara; D. Nealis, S. Nealis, Eile, Tolkin; Gjengaar, Donkor, Carmona, Harper; Manoel, Vanzeir.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Marcucci, Meara, Stokes
|Defenders:
|Reyes, Duncan, D. Nealis, S. Nealis, Mina, O'Connor, Ofori, Alexandre
|Midfielders:
|Amaya, Morgan, Carmona, Edelman, Estrela
|Forwards:
|Gjengaar, Burke, Manoel, Vanzier, Hall
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|03/08/22
|New York RB 4 - 5 Colorado Rapids
|MLS
|01/09/19
|New York RB 0 - 2 Colorado Rapids
|MLS
|13/05/18
|Colorado Rapids 1 - 2 New York RB
|MLS
|12/03/17
|New York RB 1 - 0 Colorado Rapids
|MLS
|17/04/16
|Colorado Rapids 2 - 1 New York RB
|MLS