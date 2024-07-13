Colorado Rapids vs New York Red Bulls: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Colorado Rapids and New York Red Bulls, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Colorado Rapids will take on New York Red Bulls in a cross-conference MLS fixture at DSG Park on Saturday.

Both teams are fourth in their respective conference's standings and will be confident of getting a win this weekend. The hosts may have the upper hand in terms of form, as they have won four out of their last five matches. The visitors have only managed to win one game during the same period.

Colorado Rapids vs New York Red Bulls kick-off time

Date: July 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 9.30 pm ET Venue: DSG Park

The match will be played at the DSG Park on Saturday, with kick-off at 9.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Colorado Rapids vs New York Red Bulls online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates will be available here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Colorado Rapids team news

Daniel Chacon remains sidelined due to a long-term knee injury, while Jackson Travis is still recovering from a stress fracture for Colorado Rapids

Kevin Cabral, who was out with an injury, has recovered and returned to the squad.

Colorado Rapids possible XI: Steffen; Rosenberry, Edwards, Maxso, Vines; Ronan, Larraz; Fernandez, Bassett, Cabral; Navarro.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Steffen, Beaudry Defenders: Jones, Maxso, Abubakar, Edwards, Vines, Rosenberry, Anderson Midfielders: Diack, Larraz, Mihailovic, Bassett, Fernandez Forwards: Lewis, Cabral, Harris, Navarro, Yapi, Frederick

New York Red Bulls team news

For New York Red Bulls, Roald Mitchell and Serge Ngoma are still recovering from knee injuries and will not be available for this match.

Peter Stroud and Emil Forsberg are ruled out for the away side due to ankle and foot injuries respectively as well.

New York Red Bulls possible XI: Meara; D. Nealis, S. Nealis, Eile, Tolkin; Gjengaar, Donkor, Carmona, Harper; Manoel, Vanzeir.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Marcucci, Meara, Stokes Defenders: Reyes, Duncan, D. Nealis, S. Nealis, Mina, O'Connor, Ofori, Alexandre Midfielders: Amaya, Morgan, Carmona, Edelman, Estrela Forwards: Gjengaar, Burke, Manoel, Vanzier, Hall

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 03/08/22 New York RB 4 - 5 Colorado Rapids MLS 01/09/19 New York RB 0 - 2 Colorado Rapids MLS 13/05/18 Colorado Rapids 1 - 2 New York RB MLS 12/03/17 New York RB 1 - 0 Colorado Rapids MLS 17/04/16 Colorado Rapids 2 - 1 New York RB MLS

