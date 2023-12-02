Colombia Women vs New Zealand Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Friendlies Women match between Colombia and New Zealand, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New Zealand Women will play their final international fixtures of the calendar year this December, when they travel to Bogotá to face Colombia Women in a friendly double header.

Coming off a pair of defeats over Chile during the September international window, the Ford Football Ferns are preparing for another set of international friendlies in Colombia.

The Powerpuff Girls, meanwhile, drew 0-0 and lost 2-0 in their two September friendlies against the USWNT, which marked the team's first action since their historic run to the quarterfinals of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

Colombia vs New Zealand kick-off time

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 4pm ET/ 3pm CT/ 1pm PT Venue: Estadio El Campin Location: Bogota, Colombia

How to watch Colombia vs New Zealand online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to stream for free on FIFA+. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Colombia team news

Colombia will face the Football Ferns without a permanent head coach in the dugout following the surprise departure of Nelson Abadia, who led Colombia to the quarter-finals of the tournament, but left the role after nine years.

Angelo Marsiglia, who was an assistant coach during the World Cup, is the interim boss. He has also used the games to introduce youth into the senior side, picking uncapped 16-year-old goalkeeper Luisa Fernanda Agudelo.

However, they will be without the services of their two leading stars. 18-year-old Real Madrid forward Linda Caicedo is out with an ankle injury and won't return until 2024, while Bayern Munich defender Ana María Guzman picked up a knee injury during Colombia’s October international against the United States.

Colombia possible XI: Sepulveda; C. Arias, Carabali, D. Arias, Caracas; Durango, Montoya, Santos, Restrepo; Bahr, Chacon

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pérez, Agudelo, Sepúlveda Defenders: Barón, D. Arias, C.Arias, Caracas, Carabalí, Ramos, Acosta Midfielders: Montoya, Huertas, Andrade, Santos, Bedoya Durango, Vanegas, Restrepo, Reyes Forwards: Usme, Bahr, Chacón, Paví, Ramírez

New Zealand team news

New Zealand head coach Jitka Klimkova will use this two-game series in Colombia as part of preparation for the Oceania Olympic qualifier series in February. The Football Ferns fly to South America with a 24-player roster comprised of several experienced players from China’s 2023 Women’s World Cup Roster as well as several up-and-coming members of its Youth National Teams.

Six player of the squad are uncapped, and Klimkova has used the Colombia trip as a chance to introduce teenagers Ruby Nathan (18) and Manaia Elliott (18), while Wellington Phoenix midfielder Macey Fraser, and Sunderland midfielder Katie Kitching have received their debut call-ups.

Forward Hannah Wilkinson will miss the double-header against Colombia as she is serving a two-game suspension after picking up a red card against Chile in September. Midfielder Grace Wisnewski has suffered an ACL injury, so she will be unavailable for selection here, while Wellington Phoenix midfielder Annalie Longo is still recovering from an injury.

New Zealand possible XI: Esson; Bott, Stott, Bowen, Riley; Fraser, Indiah-Paige Riley, Steinmetz, Chance; Hand, Rennie

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leat, Esson, Edwards Defenders: Moore, Riley, Bowen, Bott, Stott, Barry, Taylor, Foster, Green, Anton, Neville, Stratford, Morton, Herman-Watt, Ward, Lake Midfielders: Indiah-Paige Riley, Steinmetz, Chance, Jale, Satchell, Hassett, Blake, Cleverley, Collins, Kitching, Fraser, Steinmetz Forwards: Hand, Rennie, Nathan, Satchell

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 7/8/16 Colombia 0-1 New Zealand Olympic Games Women 17/7/12 Colombia 1-2 New Zealand International Friendly Games

