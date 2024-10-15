How to watch today's Colombia vs Chile World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification match between Colombia and Chile, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Colombia will look to catch up with leaders Argentina on the World Cup Qualification (CONMEBOL) standings table when Los Cafeteros lock horns with Chile at Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez on Tuesday.

Having defeated La Albiceleste 2-1 last month, Colombia went down 1-0 at Bolivia. Chile suffered a 1-2 loss to Brazil on matchday nine.

How to watch Colombia vs Chile online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Colombia and Chile will be available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Colombia vs Chile kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET Venue: Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez

The World Cup Qualification match between Colombia and Chile will be played at Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Melendez in Barranquilla, Colombia.

It will kick off at 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET on Tuesday, October 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Colombia team news

Jhon Duran is back after serving a ban and should slot in for Roger Martinez who emerges as a doubt after sustaining a knock last time out. Captain James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz will complete the three-man frontline.

Yerry Mina would return at centre-back for this contest, while Jefferson Lerma and Richard Rios are likely to feature in the middle.

Colombia possible XI: Vargas; S. Arias, Mina, Lucumi, Borja; Uribe, Lerma, Rios; James, Duran, Diaz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mier, Vargas, Montero Defenders: Sanchez, Lucumi, S. Arias, Mina, Mojica, Borja, Ditta, Cabal, Roman Midfielders: Castano, Rios, James, Uribe, J. Arias, Carrascal, Lerma, Quintero, Asprilla, Portilla, Deossa Forwards: Diaz, Martinez, Hernandez, Duran, Sinisterra, Cordoba

Chile team news

Following an improved performance against Brazil despite facing defeat, goalkeeper Gabriel Arias and right-back Felipe Loyola are likely to keep their places in the XI.

Alexis Sanchez, Matias Catalan and Vicente Pizarro are sidelined through injuries, while Eduardo Vargas will be joined by Victor Davila and Dario Osorio in the final third.

Chile possible XI: Cortes; Loyola, Kuscevic, Maripan, Galdames; Valdes, Pavez, Echeverria; Osorio, Davila, Vargas.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Reyes, Cortes, Vigouroux Defenders: Diaz, Maripan, Kuscevic, Loyola, Galdames, Zaldivia, Hormazabal, Morales Midfielders: Pulgar, Valdes, Osorio, Echeverria, Perez, Cabral, Ortegoza Forwards: Davila, Vargas, Guerrero, Tapia, Cepeda

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Colombia and Chile across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 12, 2023 Chile 0-0 Colombia World Cup Qualifiers September 9, 2021 Colombia 3-1 Chile World Cup Qualifiers October 13, 2020 Chile 2-2 Colombia World Cup Qualifiers October 12, 2019 Colombia 0-0 Chile International Friendly June 28, 2019 Colombia 0-0 (4-5 pen.) Chile Copa America

