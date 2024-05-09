This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Anselm Noronha

Colo Colo vs Fluminense: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Colo Colo and Fluminense, as well as kick-off time and team news

Fluminense will be looking to preserve their unbeaten run in Group A of Copa Libertadores when they take on Chilean outfit Colo Colo at Estadio Monumental David Arellano on Thursday.

The Brazilian giants enter the game on the back of a 2-2 league draw against Atletico Mineiro, while Colo Colo also last played out a 2-2 draw against Cobresal in the Chilean Primera Division.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Colo Colo vs Fluminense kick-off time

Date:May 9, 2024
Kick-off time:8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
Venue:Estadio Monumental David Arellano

The Copa Libertadores match between Colo Colo and Fluminense will be played at Estadio Monumental David Arellano in Macul, Chile.

It will kick off at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on Thursday, May 9, in the United States (US).

How to watch Colo Colo vs Fluminense online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Copa Libertadores match between Colo Colo and Fluminense is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Espanyol.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Colo Colo team news

For the hosts, Guillermo Paiva and Gonzalo Castellani are sidelined through injuries, while Leonardo Gil and Arturo Vidal are out suspended.

Alan Saldivia can expect a recall in the XI after the missing the last two games.

Colo Colo possible XI: Cortes; Saldiva, Pavez, Falcon; Bolados, Parra, Amor, Pizarro; Zavala, Palacios; Benegas

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Cortes, De Paul, Carabali, Fierro
Defenders:Saldivia, Falcon, D. Gutierrez, Amor, Gonzalez, Wiemberg, Opazo, Rojas, B. Gutierrez, Tati
Midfielders:Pizarro, Pavez, Fuentes, Soto, Parra, Jara, Palacios, Zavala
Forwards:Pizarro, Bolados, Oroz, Benegas, Hernandez, Moya, Cepeda

Fluminense team news

Fluzao will be without the injured trio of Samuel Xavier, Renato Augusto and Andre, while Keno emerges a doubt.

John Kennedy has also been excluded from the traveling contigent on disciplinary grounds.

Fluminense possible XI: Fabio; Guga, Manoel, Melo, Marcelo; Lima, Martinelli; Marquinhos, Ganso, Arias; Cano

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Alves, Fabio, Eudes, Ramalha
Defenders:Marlon, Carlos, Andrade, Manoel, Melo, Marcelo, Barbosa, Calegari, Guga
Midfielders:Alexsander, Martinelli, Santos, Pires, Terans, Lima, Arthur, Ganso, Jesus
Forwards:Cano, Lucumi, Lele, Elias, Arias, Isaac, Marquinhos, Costa

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Colo Colo and Fluminense across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
April 9, 2024Fluminense 2-1 Colo ColoCopa Libertadores

