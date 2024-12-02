How to watch today’s Utah Hockey Club vs Dallas Stars NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Utah Hockey Club and the Dallas Stars, including how to watch and team news.

The Utah Hockey Club will host the Dallas Stars to begin an exciting NHL action on December 02, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT.

The Utah Hockey Club is 10-10-4 and in fifth place in the Central Division. The Dallas Stars are 15-8-0 and in third place in the Central Division.

Utah's penalty kill efficiency, which is 23rd across the league at 76.9%, is one of the most important areas to keep an eye on. Dallas is in sixth place at 82.1%.

The face-off percentages for both teams are pretty close. Utah is ahead of Dallas with 52.2% (8th), while the Stars are behind with 51.1% (15th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Utah Hockey Club vs Dallas Stars NHL game, plus plenty more.

Utah Hockey Club vs Dallas Stars: Date and puck-drop time

The Utah Hockey Club will take on the Dallas Stars in an electrifying NHL game on December 02, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT, at Delta Center, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Date December 02, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Delta Center Location Salt Lake City, Utah

How to watch Utah Hockey Club vs Dallas Stars on TV & stream live online

TV channel: Utah16, Victory+

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Utah Hockey Club vs Dallas Stars team news

Utah Hockey Club team news

Karel Vejmelka has a 2.41 GAA, a .917 save percentage, and a record of 3-6-1, but he's still looking for his first shutout.

Clayton Keller assists the team with 22 points, seven goals, and fifteen assists.

Dylan Guenther has scored 10 goals, with four power-play goals, and added 58 shots.

Utah Hockey Club Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Sean Durzi Shoulder injury Out Connor Ingram Upper body injury Out

Dallas Stars team news

Jake Oettinger has a 13-4-0 record, 2.38 GAA, .915 SV%, and one shutout.

Casey DeSmith has a 2-4-0 record, a 2.81 GAA, and a .891 SV%, producing one shutout.

Dallas' Matt Duchene has scored 27 points with twelve goals and fifteen assists.

Dallas Stars Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Logan Stankoven Lower body injury Day-to-Day

