How to watch Utah Hockey Club vs Pittsburgh Penguins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Utah Hockey Club will host the Pittsburgh Penguins to open a thrilling NHL game on January 29, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT. The Pittsburgh Penguins are aiming to end their three-game losing streak in their upcoming game with the Hockey Club.

Utah is 21-21-7 overall and has an 8-11-4 home record. They have been strong when hitting the back to the net, having an 18-2-6 mark in meetings where they strike at least three goals.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh stands at 20-24-8 total and has difficulty on the road due to an 8-14-5 record. Similar to Utah, the Penguins do well scoring, winning 18 out of 26 games when they hit at least 3 goals.

This will be the second time the two teams meet this season. In their last game, the Hockey Club won decisively with a score of 6-1, because of Dylan Guenther, who scored two goals.

Utah Hockey Club vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Date and puck-drop time

The Utah Hockey Club will square off against the Pittsburgh Penguins in an epic NHL game on January 29, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at Delta Center, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Date January 29, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue Delta Center Location Salt Lake City, Utah

How to watch Utah Hockey Club vs Pittsburgh Penguins on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Utah Hockey Club vs Pittsburgh Penguins team news

Utah Hockey Club team news

Nick Schmaltz has scored 10 goals and made 29 assists this season.

Barrett Hayton has five goals and 4 assists in his previous ten games for the Hockey Club.

Utah Hockey Club Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Dylan Guenther Lower body injury Out Mikhail Sergachev Upper body injury Out

Pittsburgh Penguins team news

Rickard Rakell has scored 23 goals and made 18 assists this season.

Bryan Rust has contributed four goals and 6 assists in his previous ten games for the Penguins.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Blake Lizotte Illness Day-to-Day Evgeni Malkin Lower body injury Out

Utah Hockey Club and Pittsburgh Penguins head-to-head record

The Utah Hockey Club is confident going into this game because they won 6-1 against the Pittsburgh Penguins in their last match on November 24, 2024. In that game, Utah's Dylan Guenther scored two goals, showing how well they can attack.

Given Utah’s favorable mark of 18-2-6 when getting at least three goals, their attacking power might once again become the difference. The Penguins want to bounce back and avoid having the same problem, especially since they have had a tough time when competing away from home this season.

Both teams need to score at least 3 goals to win. The outcome of the game may depend on which team scores first and makes the most of their chances.

Date Results Nov 24, 2024 Utah 6-1 Penguins

