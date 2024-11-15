How to watch today’s Utah Hockey Club vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Utah Hockey Club and the Vegas Golden Knights, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Utah Hockey Club will host the Vegas Golden Knights to start a high-voltage NHL clash on November 15, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT.

Utah has a tough time on the power play. They only score 15 percent of their possibilities, which is 26th across the league. The Golden Knights, on the other hand, have a strong power play. Their 32.6% rate ranks them in second place overall.

On defense, Utah (77.6%, 21st) and Vegas (81.3%, 14th) are about in the middle of the pack when it comes to killing penalties.

Utah Hockey Club vs Vegas Golden Knights: Date and puck-drop time

The Utah Hockey Club will square off against the Vegas Golden Knights in a highly anticipated NHL game on November 15, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT, at Delta Center, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Date November 15, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Delta Center Location Salt Lake City, Utah

How to watch Utah Hockey Club vs Vegas Golden Knights on TV & stream live online

TV channel: Utah16, SCRIPPS

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Utah Hockey Club vs Vegas Golden Knights team news

Utah Hockey Club team news

Keller leads Utah in points with 14.

Jack McBain has racked up 26 penalty minutes, which places him seventh in the NHL.

Connor Ingram has a 6-3-3 record in goal, a goals-against average of 3.4, and a save percentage of .878, which ranks 55th in the league.

Utah Hockey Club injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Sean Durzi Upper body injury Out John Marino Back injury Out

Vegas Golden Knights team news

So far this season, Jack Eichel has set up 20 goals and scored five, giving him a total of 25 points.

Keegan Kolesar has the most penalty minutes on the team with 14. He has scored four penalties.

Adin Hill has an effective 7-3-1 record in net. He has made 247 saves, which is a .879 save percentage, but he has also let in 34 goals, which is a 3.3 goals-against rate.

Vegas Golden Knights injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Ilya Samsonov Undisclosed Day-to-Day Mark Stone Lower body injury Day-to-Day

Utah Hockey Club and Vegas Golden Knights head-to-head record

Based on current head-to-head games, the Golden Knights are ahead of Utah going into this game. The Golden Knights won their most recent game, which happened on the third of November 2024, by a score of 4–3. This shows that they can win close games. The last time these two teams performed, was on the 28th of September 2024, Vegas won 5-2, showing how strong their offense is. Based on these numbers, Vegas's better power play (32.6%) as well as Utah's problems on special teams may once again decide the game. To keep this from happening again, Utah will have to tighten up its defense and figure out how to stop Vegas's strong attack. In this matchup, Vegas has a good chance to win again if they can repeat their past success.

Date Results Nov 03, 2024 Golden Knights 4-3 Utah Sep 28, 2024 Golden Knights 5-2 Utah

