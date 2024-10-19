How to watch Utah Hockey Club vs Boston Bruins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Utah Hockey Club and the Boston Bruins, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Utah Hockey Club is ready to face off against the Boston Bruins to start a thrilling NHL battle on October 19, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT.

The Boston Bruins are 3-2-0 and the Utah Hockey Club is 3-1-1. The power play for Utah has been especially strong. It is ranked seventh within the league due to its 30.8% success rate, while Boston is ranked seventeenth with an 18.2% success rate.

Utah is ahead by having an 83.3% efficiency rating, which ranks them 12th, while Boston is just behind with an 80% rating, which ranks them 15th. It's been a good penalty kill for both teams.

Utah Hockey Club vs Boston Bruins: Date and puck-drop time

The Utah Hockey Club will take on the Boston Bruins in an epic NHL clash on October 19, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT, at Delta Center, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Date October 19, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Delta Center Location Salt Lake City, Utah

How to watch Utah Hockey Club vs Boston Bruins on TV & stream live online

TV channel: Utah16, NESN

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Utah Hockey Club vs Boston Bruins team news

Utah Hockey Club team news

Connor Ingram has made a good start to his season by posting a 3-0-1 record, however, his 3.88 GAA including .868 SV% shows that he needs to work on his shooting.

Karel Vejmelka experiences a record of 0-1-0, a higher GAA of 3.09 and .906 SV%.

Clayton Keller has 7 points on 4 goals as well as 3 assists.

Utah Hockey Club injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Sam Lipkin Undisclosed Out Curtis Douglas Undisclosed Out

Boston Bruins team news

Jeremy Swayman has a 2-1-0 record, a 2.98 GAA, along with an .893 SV%.

Joonas Korpisalo has had a harder time in goal, posting a 4.57 GAA as well as a .850 SV% in spite of a 1-1-0 record.

David Pastrnak leads his team's attack with 5 points, including four goals and one assist.

Boston Bruins Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Alec Regula Knee injury Out

