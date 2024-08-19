How to watch Utah Hockey Club vs Colorado Avalanche NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Utah Hockey Club and the Colorado Avalanche, including how to watch and team news.

The Utah Hockey Club will host the Colorado Avalanche to open an electrifying NHL clash on October 24, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT. The Colorado Avalanche hope to make it three wins in a row.

Utah's overall record is 4-2-1, and their record in the Central Division is 1-0-0. They've given up 24 goals and scored 22, giving them a -2 goal difference.

Colorado has a 3-4 overall mark and hasn't made an impression in games against teams in the Central Division. The Avalanche have had a tough time when they haven't been regulated. They're only 1-2-0 when they get greater penalty minutes compared to their opponent.

Thursday is the first time this season that these two teams will face each other.

Utah Hockey Club vs Colorado Avalanche: Date and puck-drop time

The Utah Hockey Club and the Colorado Avalanche will meet in a thrilling NHL game on October 24, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT, at Delta Center, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Date October 24, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Delta Center Location Salt Lake City, Utah

How to watch Utah Hockey Club vs Colorado Avalanche on TV & stream live online

TV channel: Utah16, ALT

Streaming service: ESPN+

Utah Hockey Club vs Colorado Avalanche team news

Utah Hockey Club team news

Connor Ingram has a record of 4-1-1, a goals-against average (GAA) of 3.82, and a save percentage of .862. He is still looking for his first win of the season.

Karel Vejmelka has a record of 0–1–0, but he has a good 1.83 GAA along with a .935 save percentage.

Forward Clayton Keller possesses 8 points so far this season, with 4 goals and 4 assists.

Utah Hockey Club injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Sam Lipkin Undisclosed Out Nick Bjugstad Upper body injury Out

Colorado Avalanche team news

Alexandar Georgiev has had a rough start to the season. He has a 1-3-0 performance, and a 4.99 goals-against average (GAA), including a .810 save percentage. He still hasn't made a shutout.

Cale Makar, a defenseman for Colorado, has been great, scoring two goals and setting up 12 assists for a total of 14 points.

Ross Colton has 25 shots on goal and scored 6 goals, 3 of which came on the power play.

Colorado Avalanche injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jonathan Drouin Upper body injury Out Artturi Lehkonen Shoulder injury Out

Utah Hockey Club and Colorado Avalanche head-to-head record

The Colorado Avalanche and the Utah Hockey Club have encountered each other twice before, with the Utah Hockey Club winning both times in October as well as September 2024. The last time these two teams performed, was on the sixth of October, Utah barely beat Colorado 2-1, showing that they could restrict Colorado's chances to score. In the earlier game on September 30, Utah won more convincingly, 6-3, showing how good they are at scoring. Utah may have an advantage going into this game because they recently beat Colorado and have a better overall record. They might also use better defense. But if Colorado can improve their defense and stay out of trouble with the law, they may have a chance to beat Utah and end their losing streak.

Date Results Oct 06, 2024 Club 2-1 Avalanche Sep 30, 2024 Club 6-3 Avalanche

