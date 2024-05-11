Club America vs Pachuca: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pachuca and Club America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pachuca will take on Club America in the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura quarter-final at the Azteca Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams had to settle for a draw in the first leg. Salomon Rondon broke the deadlock in the 21st minute for Pachuca but Henry Martin's equalizer close to half-time has now thrown the contest wide open in the second leg.

Pachuca were seventh in the standings with 29 points from 17 matches and Club America were the table-toppers with 35 points. While Saturday's hosts have the upper hand based on recent league form, the first-leg result emphasizes the need for caution when playing at home and the result is unpredictable.

Pachuca vs Club America kick-off time

Date: May 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET Venue: Azteca Stadium

The match will be played at the Azteca Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Pachuca vs Club America online - TV channels & live streams

The Liga MX match will be available to watch on Fubo and TUDN in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Pachuca team news

Midfielder Celso Ortiz is still recovering from his knee injury and will be unavailable for selection.

While Gustavo Cabral has recovered from his injury and claimed a seat on the bench in the first leg, Israel Luna remains sidelined for this tie.

Pachuca predicted XI: Moreno; Berlanga, Barreto, Micolta, Aceves; Pedraza, Deossa; M. Rodriguez, Sanchez, Idrissi; Rondon.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moreno, Eulogio, Rodas Defenders: Barreto, Micolta, Berlanga, Perez, Aceves, L. Rodrigues, Contreras, C. Sanchez, R. Lopez, Cabral Midfielders: Montiel, Pedraza, E. Sanchez, Deossa, J. Lopez, Bautista, O. Gonzalez, Idrissi, B. Gonzalez, Hernandez, E. Rodriguez Forwards: De la Rosa, Rondon, Aguayo

Club America team news

Mexican defender Emilio Lara is recovering from a knee issue but did not make the bench for the first leg. He could feature in the second leg.

Club America's star player Alejandro Zendejas will be hoping to make an impact in the final third and secure victory for his team.

CF America predicted XI: Malagon; Reyes, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Calderon; Zendejas, Dos Santos, Fidalgo, Quinones; Valdes, Martin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Jimenez Defenders: I. Reyes, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Araujo, Juarez, S. Reyes, Calderon, Fuentes, Alvarez, Lara Midfielders: Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, Rodriguez, Lainez, Zendejas Forwards: Quinones, Martin, Hernandez, Martinez, Dilrosun

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 9, 2024 Pachuca 1-1 America Liga MX May 1, 2024 Pachuca 2-1 America CONCACAF Champions League April 24, 2024 America 1-1 Pachuca CONCACAF Champions League February 17, 2024 Pachuca 2-1 America Liga MX October 3, 2023 America 4-0 Pachuca Liga MX March 4, 2023 America 0-3 Pachuca Liga MX August 17, 2022 Pachuca 0-3 America Liga MX

