Club America vs Cruz Azul: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX Clausura final

How to watch the Liga MX match between CF America and Cruz Azul, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A glistening Liga MX trophy will be ready and waiting at the Estadio Azteca on Sunday, where Club America will take on Cruz Azul in the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 final.

Following a hard-fought first leg that resulted in a 1-1 draw, the tie is wide open for the intensity predicted in the second leg.

After not winning a league title since 2021, the Maquina are potentially 90 minutes away from securing one, but they will have quite a challenge knocking off the reigning champions, Club America, who hold the advantage of playing at home.

CF America vs Cruz Azul kick-off time

Date: Sunday, 26 May, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Azteca

The Liga MX Clausura final leg 2 match between Club America and Cruz Azul will be played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch CF America vs Cruz Azul online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga MX Clausura final first leg match between Club America and Cruz Azul is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream and ViX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

CF America team news

Defender Sebastian Caceres is ruled out with a knee injury for Club America, while Kevin Alvarez is a doubt due to a foot injury.

Although Colombian striker Julian Quinones was substituted in the first-leg final, he is expected to continue lining up in a front-three alongside Henry Martin and Alejandro Zendejas in the second leg against the Machine. In addition to scoring the goal, he was incisive on the left wing and could have bagged a brace in the first leg if it had not been for a great block by Willer Ditta.

Club America possible XI: Malagon; Juarez, Lichnovsky, Reyes, Calderon; Fidalgo, Dos Santos, Valdes; Zendejas, Quinones, Martin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mier, Gudino, Jimenez Defenders: Salcedo, Ditta, Piovi, Guerrero, Iturbide, Candido Midfielders: Rodriguez, Lira, Rivero, Faravelli, Guiterrez, Jimenez, Huescas, Rotondi, Antuna Forwards: Fernandez, Sepulveda

Cruz Azul team news

Cruz Azul defender Carlos Alonso Vargas will remain sidelined with a broken foot. Willer Ditta returned from a muscle injury to make some vital defensive interventions in the first leg.

Striker Angel Sepulveda will have their full complement of attackers to support him upfront, including Uriel Antuna, who has 13 goals and six assists to his name in league play.

Cruz Azul possible XI: Mier; Piovi, Salcedo, Ditta, Rotondi, Huescas; Faravelli, Rodriguez, Antuna, Rivero; Sepulveda

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Jimenez Defenders: I. Reyes, Lichnovsky, Araujo, Juarez, S. Reyes, Calderon, Fuentes, Alvarez, Lara Midfielders: Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, Rodriguez, Lainez, Zendejas Forwards: Quinones, Martin, Hernandez, Martinez, Dilrosun

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 24/05/24 Cruz Azul 1-1 Club América Liga MX, Clausura 24/03/24 Club América 2-3 Cruz Azul Club Friendly Games 25/02/24 Club América 1-0 Cruz Azul Liga MX, Clausura 03/09/23 Cruz Azul 2-3 Club América Liga MX, Apertura 16/04/23 Cruz Azul 1-3 Club América Liga MX, Clausura

