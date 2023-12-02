Cincinatti vs Columbus Crew: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch MLS playoffs conference final

How to watch the MLS match between Cincinnati and Columbus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cincinnati will take on Columbus in the 'Hell is Real' derby in the MLS playoffs conference final at the TQL Stadium on Saturday. Cincinnati edged past Philadelphia 1-0 in the semis, whereas Columbus depended on two goals in extra-time to beat Orlando City.

With both teams having suffered just one defeat in their last ten fixtures, fans can expect a close fight to the finish in the final. In the last meeting between these two teams back in August, it was Columbus who won 3-0.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Cincinnati vs Columbus kick-off time

Date: December 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 6pm ET Venue: TQL Stadium

The game between Cincinnati and Columbus will be played at the TQL Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 6pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Cincinnati vs Columbus online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Apple TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Cincinnati team news

Obinna Nwobodo and Santiago Arias are both uncertain to play due to leg injuries, and Nick Hagglund is unlikely to join the match due to a hamstring strain.

The MLS Defender of the Year for 2023 Matt Miazga faced a significant setback as he was suspended by the league for the remainder of the post-season earlier this week, posing a substantial challenge to the Cincinnati lineup.

Cincinnati predicted XI: Celentano; Powell, Mosquera, Murphy; Gaddis, Kubo, Moreno, Barreal; Acosta; Vazquez, Badji

Columbus team news

The Crew will be missing Will Sands this weekend, with the home-grown midfielder still recovering from a knee injury.

Cucho Hernandez has been a standout performer with four playoff goals this year and Christian Ramirez found the net for the first time since August 4. They both are likely to be involved and influential in this upcoming game.

Columbus predicted XI: Schulte; Moreira, Camacho, Amundsen; Farsi, Nagbe, Morris, Yeboah; Ramirez, Hernandez, Rossi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schulte, Scott, Bush Defenders: Vallecilla, Chaberka, Moreira, Camacho, Quinton, Williams, Amundsen, Medranda, Farsi Midfielders: Morris, Nagbe, Parente, Gressel Forwards: Hernandez, Yeboah, Matan, Ramirez, Molino, Arfsten, Russell-Rowe

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition August 2023 Columbus Crew 3-0 Cincinnati MLS May 2023 Cincinnati 3-2 Columbus Crew MLS August 2022 Cincinnati 2-2 Columbus Crew MLS July 2022 Columbus Crew 2-0 Cincinnati MLS August 2021 Columbus Crew 3-2 Cincinnati MLS

