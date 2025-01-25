+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Estadio Akron
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Chivas vs Tigres Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Liga MXCD GuadalajaraTigresCD Guadalajara vs Tigres

How to watch the Liga MX match between Chivas and Tigres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tigres will aim to maintain their perfect record in Liga MX Clausura 2025 when they take on Chivas at Estadio Akron on Saturday.

After losing to Atletico San Luis in the Torneo Apertura quarter-finals, Veljko Paunovic's side San Luis-based side and Mazatlan in the second championship of the Liga MX season.

Chivas, on the other hand, followed up their win over Santos Laguna with a 3-2 loss against Necaxa last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chivas vs Tigres online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Chivas and Tigres will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Universo, Peacock Premium and Telemundo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Chivas vs Tigres kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura
Estadio Akron

The Liga MX match between Chivas and Tigres will be played at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Mexico.

It will kick off at 5:05 pm PT / 8:05 pm ET on Saturday, January 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Chivas team news

The hosts have a number of injury concerns as Luis Olivas, Oscar Whalley and Victor Guzman are set to remain sidelined with injuries.

Among the doubts, Alan Mozo, Armando Gonzalez and Daniel Aguirre are yet to take to the pitch in Clausura 2025.

Tigres team news

Paunovic will be without Andre-Pierre Gignac, Diego Sanchez and Marcelo Flores due to their respective setbacks.

Moreover, Osvaldo Rodrigues and David Ayala are also unlikely to feature on account of knee issues.

Form

CDG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

TIG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

CDG

Last 5 matches

TIG

0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

1

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

