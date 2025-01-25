How to watch today's Chivas vs Tigres Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Chivas and Tigres, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tigres will aim to maintain their perfect record in Liga MX Clausura 2025 when they take on Chivas at Estadio Akron on Saturday.

After losing to Atletico San Luis in the Torneo Apertura quarter-finals, Veljko Paunovic's side San Luis-based side and Mazatlan in the second championship of the Liga MX season.

Chivas, on the other hand, followed up their win over Santos Laguna with a 3-2 loss against Necaxa last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chivas vs Tigres online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Chivas and Tigres will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Universo, Peacock Premium and Telemundo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Chivas vs Tigres kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Akron

The Liga MX match between Chivas and Tigres will be played at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Mexico.

It will kick off at 5:05 pm PT / 8:05 pm ET on Saturday, January 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Chivas team news

The hosts have a number of injury concerns as Luis Olivas, Oscar Whalley and Victor Guzman are set to remain sidelined with injuries.

Among the doubts, Alan Mozo, Armando Gonzalez and Daniel Aguirre are yet to take to the pitch in Clausura 2025.

Tigres team news

Paunovic will be without Andre-Pierre Gignac, Diego Sanchez and Marcelo Flores due to their respective setbacks.

Moreover, Osvaldo Rodrigues and David Ayala are also unlikely to feature on account of knee issues.

