How to watch today's Chivas vs Mazatlan Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Chivas and Mazatlan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chivas will look to book back-to-back victories in Liga MX, while Mazatlan aim for their first win in the 2024 Apertura season when the two sides clash at Estadio Akron on Saturday.

Rojiblancos defeated Queretaro 2-0 in the mid-week, while Canoneros come off Wednesday's 3-0 loss at Toluca.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chivas vs Mazatlan kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:05 pm PT / 7:05 pm ET Venue: Estadio Akron

The Liga MX match between Chivas and Mazatlan will be played at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Mexico.

It will kick off at 4:05 pm PT / 7:05 pm ET on Saturday, July 20, in the United States (US).

How to watch Chivas vs Mazatlan online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga MX match between Chivas and Mazatlan will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Universo, Peacock Premium and Telemundo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chivas team news

Defender Raul Martinez has not played since February this year, first due to a foot injury and then due to an MCL tear.

There could be changes in the XI as Chivas boss Fernando Gago may revert to a more familiar line-up with Alan Mozo and Jose Castillo as the two full-backs, while Fernando Beltran and Carlos Cisneros are likely to be handed starts.

Chivas possible XI: Rangel; Mozo, Sepulveda, Orozco, Castillo; Gonzalez, Beltran; Cowell, Alvarado, Cisneros; Hernandez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Whalley, Rangel Defenders: Mozo, G. Sepulveda, Briseno, Orozco, Sanchez, Olivas, Castillo, Cisneros, L. Sepulveda Midfielders: Guzman, Perez, Govea, Brizuela, Gutierrez, Cowell, Beltran, Aguirre, Alvarado, F. Gonzalez, Barajas, Padilla Forwards: Chicharito, Marin, Brigido, A. Gonzalez

Mazatlan team news

Yet to play a game this season, defender Lucas Merolla and midfielder Jefferson Intriago are unlikely to be available for selection due to knee injuries.

With Luis Amarilla upfront, Yoel Barcenas and Gustavo Del Prete could expect recalls in the XI for Saturday's contest.

Mazatlan possible XI: Gonzalez; Colula, Almada, Alvarado, Diaz; Torres, Meraz; Barcenas, Del Prete, Arciga; Amarilla

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gonzalez, Gutierrez Defenders: Sanchez, Diaz, Almada, Meraz, Rodriguez, Escoboza, Alvarado Midfielders: Colman, Benedetti, Barcenas, Lainez, Colula, Esquivel, Torres, Arciga, Bello, Sierra, Moreno Forwards: Amarilla, Rubio, Camacho, Valadez, Del Prete

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Chivas and Mazatlan across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 16, 2024 Mazatlan 2-2 Chivas Liga MX September 26, 2023 Chivas 1-3 Mazatlan Liga MX April 29, 2023 Chivas 4-1 Mazatlan Liga MX December 16, 2022 Chivas 1-0 Mazatlan Copa por Mexico August 5, 2022 Mazatlan 2-1 Chivas Liga MX

Useful links