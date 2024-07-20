How to watch today's Chivas vs Mazatlan Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Chivas will look to book back-to-back victories in Liga MX, while Mazatlan aim for their first win in the 2024 Apertura season when the two sides clash at Estadio Akron on Saturday.
Rojiblancos defeated Queretaro 2-0 in the mid-week, while Canoneros come off Wednesday's 3-0 loss at Toluca.
Chivas vs Mazatlan kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|July 20, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|4:05 pm PT / 7:05 pm ET
|Venue:
|Estadio Akron
The Liga MX match between Chivas and Mazatlan will be played at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Mexico.
It will kick off at 4:05 pm PT / 7:05 pm ET on Saturday, July 20, in the United States (US).
How to watch Chivas vs Mazatlan online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the Liga MX match between Chivas and Mazatlan will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Universo, Peacock Premium and Telemundo.
Team news & squads
Chivas team news
Defender Raul Martinez has not played since February this year, first due to a foot injury and then due to an MCL tear.
There could be changes in the XI as Chivas boss Fernando Gago may revert to a more familiar line-up with Alan Mozo and Jose Castillo as the two full-backs, while Fernando Beltran and Carlos Cisneros are likely to be handed starts.
Chivas possible XI: Rangel; Mozo, Sepulveda, Orozco, Castillo; Gonzalez, Beltran; Cowell, Alvarado, Cisneros; Hernandez
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Whalley, Rangel
|Defenders:
|Mozo, G. Sepulveda, Briseno, Orozco, Sanchez, Olivas, Castillo, Cisneros, L. Sepulveda
|Midfielders:
|Guzman, Perez, Govea, Brizuela, Gutierrez, Cowell, Beltran, Aguirre, Alvarado, F. Gonzalez, Barajas, Padilla
|Forwards:
|Chicharito, Marin, Brigido, A. Gonzalez
Mazatlan team news
Yet to play a game this season, defender Lucas Merolla and midfielder Jefferson Intriago are unlikely to be available for selection due to knee injuries.
With Luis Amarilla upfront, Yoel Barcenas and Gustavo Del Prete could expect recalls in the XI for Saturday's contest.
Mazatlan possible XI: Gonzalez; Colula, Almada, Alvarado, Diaz; Torres, Meraz; Barcenas, Del Prete, Arciga; Amarilla
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Gonzalez, Gutierrez
|Defenders:
|Sanchez, Diaz, Almada, Meraz, Rodriguez, Escoboza, Alvarado
|Midfielders:
|Colman, Benedetti, Barcenas, Lainez, Colula, Esquivel, Torres, Arciga, Bello, Sierra, Moreno
|Forwards:
|Amarilla, Rubio, Camacho, Valadez, Del Prete
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Chivas and Mazatlan across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 16, 2024
|Mazatlan 2-2 Chivas
|Liga MX
|September 26, 2023
|Chivas 1-3 Mazatlan
|Liga MX
|April 29, 2023
|Chivas 4-1 Mazatlan
|Liga MX
|December 16, 2022
|Chivas 1-0 Mazatlan
|Copa por Mexico
|August 5, 2022
|Mazatlan 2-1 Chivas
|Liga MX