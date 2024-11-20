How to watch today's Chivas vs Atlas Liga MX Apertura Play-in game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX Play-in game between Chivas and Atlas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chivas and Atlas, having finished ninth and tenth respectively in the regular season of Liga MX, will be involved in the elimination game at Estadio Akron on Thursday.

Only the winner of this Apertura Play-in game will progress to face the loser of the loser of the matchup between Tijuana and Club America in order to decide the No. 8 seed team in the final seeds.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chivas vs Atlas kick-off time

The Liga MX Apertura Play-in game between Chivas and Atlas will be played at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Mexico.

It will kick off at 5:05 pm PT / 8:05 pm ET on Thursday, November 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

Chivas team news

Ricardo Marin, Roberto Alvarado and Antonio Briseno are all doubtful for the hosts, while Raul Martinez is ruled out due to a knee injury.

Forwards Armando Gonzalez and Fernando Beltran will have the support of Erick Gutierrez from midfield, with Cade Cowell joining from left side, while right full-back Alan Mozo is a vital cog in defense as well as attack.

Atlas team news

The trio of Jose Lozano, Victor Rios and Brian Lozano are unlikely to be available for selection once again.

Martin Hugo Nervo and Matheus Doria will be involved at the heart of the defense, while Aldo Rocha and Jeremy Marquez are involved in the engine room.

Eduardo Aguirre will feature at the tip, while Raymundo Fulgencio's creativity in midfield will be crucial for counter-attacks.

