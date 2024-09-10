How to watch today's Chile vs Bolivia World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification match between Chile and Bolivia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bolivia will seek to book their second straight win in the World Cup Qualification (CONMEBOL) tournament when they face Chile at Estadio Monumental on Tuesday.

While La Verde come off a 4-0 win over Venezuela, Chile will be desperate to snap their four-game winless run after a 3-0 defeat against Argentina.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chile vs Bolivia online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Chile and Bolivia will be available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Chile vs Bolivia kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET Venue: Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos

The World Cup Qualification match between Chile and Bolivia will be played at Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos in Nunoa, Santiago, Chile.

It will kick off at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET on Tuesday, September 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Chile team news

While Alexis Sanchez has been omitted from the squad for this month's qualifiers, Diego Valdes and Bruno Barticciotto withdrew on account of their own concerns, and Erick Pulgar remains a doubt.

Elsewhere, Marcelino Nunez is suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards, but Gabriel Suazo is back after serving his red card ban from the Copas.

Chile possible XI: Arias; Isla, Catalan, Diaz, Suazo; Osorio, Echeverria, Alarcon; Loyola, Davila, Vargas.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Arias, Cortes, Vigouroux Defenders: Suazo, Maripan, Isla, Mena, Diaz, Galdames, Catalan, Kuscevic Midfielders: Pulgar, Pavez, Baeza, Loyola, Osorio, Echeverria, Palacios, Alarcon, Pizarro Forwards: Davila, Vargas, Brereton Diaz, Meneses, Tapia

Bolivia team news

Midfielder Henry Vaca will miss the tie after being forced off with a knock in the Venezuela win, while Hector Cuellar and Ramiro Vaca are both suspended due to accumulation of yellow cards.

As a result, Bolivia head coach Oscar Villegas can bring in the likes of Jose Sagredo, Gabriel Villamil and Miguelito to slot in for the aforementioned absentees.

Bolivia possible XI: Lampe, Sagredo, Haquin, Suarez; Medina, Matheus, Villamil, Fernandez; Miguelito, Chavez; Algaranaz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lampe, Viscarra, Poveda Defenders: Sagredo, Medina, Haquin, Fernandez, P. Vaca, Suarez, Rocha, Paz, Torrez Midfielders: Miguelito, E. Vaca, Vilamil, Cespedes, Chura, Tome, Terrazas, Camacho, V. Cuellar, Montano Forwards: Algaranaz, Chavez, Monteiro, Paniagua

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Chile and Bolivia across all competitions.

Date Match Competition June 20, 2023 Bolivia 0-0 Chile International Friendly February 1, 2022 Bolivia 2-3 Chile World Cup Qualifiers June 18, 2021 Chile 1-0 Bolivia Copa America June 8, 2021 Chile 1-1 Bolivia World Cup Qualifiers March 26, 2021 Chile 2-1 Bolivia International Friendly

