Bolivia v Venezuela - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport
World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Chile vs Bolivia World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification match between Chile and Bolivia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bolivia will seek to book their second straight win in the World Cup Qualification (CONMEBOL) tournament when they face Chile at Estadio Monumental on Tuesday.

While La Verde come off a 4-0 win over Venezuela, Chile will be desperate to snap their four-game winless run after a 3-0 defeat against Argentina.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chile vs Bolivia online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Chile and Bolivia will be available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Chile vs Bolivia kick-off time & stadium

Date:September 10, 2024
Kick-off time:2 pm PT / 5 pm ET
Venue:Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos

The World Cup Qualification match between Chile and Bolivia will be played at Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos in Nunoa, Santiago, Chile.

It will kick off at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET on Tuesday, September 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Chile team news

While Alexis Sanchez has been omitted from the squad for this month's qualifiers, Diego Valdes and Bruno Barticciotto withdrew on account of their own concerns, and Erick Pulgar remains a doubt.

Elsewhere, Marcelino Nunez is suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards, but Gabriel Suazo is back after serving his red card ban from the Copas.

Chile possible XI: Arias; Isla, Catalan, Diaz, Suazo; Osorio, Echeverria, Alarcon; Loyola, Davila, Vargas.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Arias, Cortes, Vigouroux
Defenders:Suazo, Maripan, Isla, Mena, Diaz, Galdames, Catalan, Kuscevic
Midfielders:Pulgar, Pavez, Baeza, Loyola, Osorio, Echeverria, Palacios, Alarcon, Pizarro
Forwards:Davila, Vargas, Brereton Diaz, Meneses, Tapia

Bolivia team news

Midfielder Henry Vaca will miss the tie after being forced off with a knock in the Venezuela win, while Hector Cuellar and Ramiro Vaca are both suspended due to accumulation of yellow cards.

As a result, Bolivia head coach Oscar Villegas can bring in the likes of Jose Sagredo, Gabriel Villamil and Miguelito to slot in for the aforementioned absentees.

Bolivia possible XI: Lampe, Sagredo, Haquin, Suarez; Medina, Matheus, Villamil, Fernandez; Miguelito, Chavez; Algaranaz.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Lampe, Viscarra, Poveda
Defenders:Sagredo, Medina, Haquin, Fernandez, P. Vaca, Suarez, Rocha, Paz, Torrez
Midfielders:Miguelito, E. Vaca, Vilamil, Cespedes, Chura, Tome, Terrazas, Camacho, V. Cuellar, Montano
Forwards:Algaranaz, Chavez, Monteiro, Paniagua

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Chile and Bolivia across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
June 20, 2023Bolivia 0-0 ChileInternational Friendly
February 1, 2022Bolivia 2-3 ChileWorld Cup Qualifiers
June 18, 2021Chile 1-0 BoliviaCopa America
June 8, 2021Chile 1-1 BoliviaWorld Cup Qualifiers
March 26, 2021Chile 2-1 BoliviaInternational Friendly

Useful links

