Chicago Red Stars vs Bay FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Chicago Red Stars and Bay FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chicago Red Stars will take on Bay FC in the NWSL at the Wrigley Field on Saturday.

Chicago are sixth in the standings with 16 points from 11 matches whereas Bay have only managed to accumulate nine points. Bay will be under pressure to perform after their poor start in the league - they have lost eight out of their first 11 matches this season.

Chicago Red Stars vs Bay FC kick-off time

Date: June 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30pm ET Venue: Wrigley Field

The match will be played at the Wrigley Field on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Chicago Red Stars vs Bay FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match and will be shown live on Fubo and ION in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Bay FC team news

Among the array of international talent, former North Carolina attacker Tess Boade has emerged as one of Bay's most reliable attacking threats this season.

The team does not have any fresh injury concerns and will be desperate to win games with their best possible lineup on the field.

Bay FC predicted XI: Proulx; Moreau, Menges, Beattie, Malonson; Shepherd, Anderson, Bailey; Boade, Castellanos, Kundananji.

Position Players Goalkeepers: A llen, Lowder, Proulx, Rowland Defenders: Beattie, Brewster, Dydasco, King, Loera, Menges, Pickett, Sharples, Moreau, Malonson Midfielders: Anderson, Bailey, Doms, Kundananji, Shepherd Forwards: Boade, Camberos, Conti, Hill, Oshoala, Princess, Marfo, Castellanos

Chicago Red Stars team news

In her comeback season following a severe injury with the USWNT, Mallory Swanson has been the driving force behind the Red Stars' success.

She leads the club's charts with five-goal contributions and will be the one to watch out for.

Chicago Red Stars predicted XI: Naeher; Rall, Kuikka, Staab, Malham; Julia, Roccaro; Bike, Swanson, Gomes; Schlegel.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Naeher, Wood Defenders: Rall, Kuikka, Staab, Malham, Milazzo, Biegalski, Anderson Midfielders: Julia, Roccaro, Swanson, Nesbeth Forwards: Bike, Gomes, Schlegel, Cook, Joseph, Griffith

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides are facing each other for the second time in all competitions. Chicago beat Bay 2-1 in the last outing over a month ago.

