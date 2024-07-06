Chicago Red Stars vs Houston Dash: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Chicago Red Stars and Houston Dash, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After three games on the road, Chicago Red Stars return to the SeatGeek Stadium as they play host to Houston Dash in a National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) encounter on Saturday.

Lorne Donaldson's side will look to build on last Friday's 3-0 win against San Diego Wave, but it was the Red Stars' first time in six games.

Meanwhile, the Dash also aim to overcome a rough patch wherein Fran Alonso's side have not scored since May amid a winless run of four games following a 2-0 loss at Kansas City Current last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chicago Red Stars vs Houston Dash kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 1 pm ET / 10 am PT Venue: SeatGeek Stadium

The NWSL match between Chicago Red Stars and Houston Dash will be played at the SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, United States.

It will kick off at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT on Saturday, July 6, in the United States (US).

How to watch Chicago Red Stars vs Houston Dash online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the NWSL match between Chicago Red Stars and Houston Dash will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a 7-day free trial), ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN Deportes.

Globally, fans can watch the live action on NWSL+, while the live updates can be followed on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Chicago Red Stars team news

Jameese Joseph was involved in both the second goals in the Wave win, including scoring one herself. The 22-year-old should continue alongside Mallory Swanson in attack.

The back-four of Hannah Anderson, Sam Staab, Natalia Kuikka and Tatumn Milazzo will remain the same, with goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher also eyeing another clean sheet.

Chicago Red Stars possible XI: Naeher; Anderson, Staab, Kuikka, Milazzo; Roccaro, Nesbeth, Bike, Al. Cook; Joseph, Swanson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Naeher, Wood, Schneider Defenders: Staab, Kuikka, Milazzo, Rall, Feller, Biegalski, Malham, Anderson Midfielders: Roccaro, Bianchi, Curran, Nesbeth, Griffith, Jones, Franklin, Bike Forwards: Av. Cook, Joseph, Swanson, Groom, Gomes, Al. Cook, Schlegel, Hocking

Houston Dash team news

Having failed to score a single goal in four straight matches will remain the focus as Diana Ordonez has been the side's best bet so far this season.

Captained by goalkeeper Jane Campbell, Swiss forward Ramona Bachmann was also among the scorers when the Dash bagged a 3-0 victory over North Carolina Courage back on May 24.

Houston Dash possible XI: Campbell; Tarciane, Jacobs, Nielsen; Patterson, West, Puntigam, Schmidt, Alozie; Bachmann, Ordonez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Campbell, McKinney Defenders: Chapman, Tarciane, Jacobs, Nielsen, Petersen, Soto, Lind, Ayson, Harris Midfielders: Solaun, Alves, Van Zanten, Schmidt, Olivieri, Puntigam, Briede, Hirst, Rubensson Forwards: Kizer, Ordonez, Alozie, Nagasato, West, Gareis, Bachmann, Patterson, Gramaglia

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Chicago Red Stars and Houston Dash across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 5, 2023 Chicago Red Stars 3-0 Houston Dash NWSL Challenge Cup July 7, 2023 Houston Dash 0-1 Chicago Red Stars NWSL May 3, 2023 Houston Dash 2-0 Chicago Red Stars NWSL Challenge Cup April 1, 2023 Chicago Red Stars 1-2 Houston Dash NWSL September 17, 2022 Chicago Red Stars 0-1 Houston Dash NWSL

Useful links