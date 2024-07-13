How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Chicago Fire FC and New York City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chicago Fire plays host to New York City FC at Soldier Field in an MLS fixture on Sunday with both teams looking to get their campaign back on track.

The Fire sit three points below the Eastern Conference playoff line after a 1-0 loss to the San Jose Earthquakes, while NYCFC fell to sixth after a 2-1 loss to Austin FC.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chicago Fire FC vs New York City FC kick-off time

Date: Saturday, July 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT Venue: Soldier Field

The MLS match between Chicago Fire FC and New York City FC will be played at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT on Saturday, July 13, in the United States (US).

How to watch Chicago Fire FC vs New York City FC online - TV channels & live streams

The MLS encounter will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US. Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chicago Fire FC team news

The Fire will be without the services of Carlos Teran this Saturday with a thigh issue. Federico Navarro sat out the last game with a knock, while Andrew Gutman had a sore hamstring.

Tobias Salquist could be sidelined again due to an MCL injury, Chase Gasper is dealing with a hamstring strain, while Xherdan Shaqiri should be back after Switzerland were knocked out at the quarterfinal stage at the Euros.

Chicago Fire possible XI: Brady; Souquet, Omsberg, Czichos; Mueller, Acosta, Gimenez, Gutierrez, Shaqiri; Koutsias, Haile-Selassie

Position Players Goalkeepers: Richey, Gal, Brady, Dawd Defenders: Souquet, Teran, Czichos, Gutman, Omsberg, Dean, Arigoni Midfielders: Haile-Selassie, Shaqiri, Gutierrez, Herbers, Pineda, Acosta, Gimenez, Navarro, Oregel, Casas Forwards: Mueller, Cuypers, Barlow, Koutsias

New York City FC team news

New York City also have injury problems of their own with Tayvon Gray joining the medical room after going off early in the first half last time out. Axel Ojeda is also vying for a start after coming off the bench in Austin, while Alonso Martinez should lead the line once again.

New York City FC possible XI: Freese; Gray, Martins, Tanasijevic, O'Toole; Parks, Sands, Perea; Wolf, Martinez, Rodriguez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Barraza, Freese, Romero, Rando Defenders: Martins, Risa, Tanasijevic, O'Toole, McFarlane, Gray, Ilenic, Baiera Midfielders: Parks, Sands, Perea, Haak, Shore, Carrizo, Rodriguez Forwards: Jones, Magno, Ojeda, Wolf, Jasson, Fernandez, Martinez, Mijatovic, Yanes, Bakrar

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 22/10/23 New York City FC 1-0 Chicago Fire MLS 05/03/23 Chicago Fire 1-1 New York City FC MLS 22/08/22 Chicago Fire 0-2 New York City FC MLS 23/05/22 New York City FC 1-0 Chicago Fire MLS 28/10/21 New York City FC 1-0 Chicago Fire MLS

