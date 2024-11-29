How to watch today's Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Charlotte versus New York NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The New York Knicks (10-8) gear up to face the Charlotte Hornets (6-12) on Friday afternoon in an Eastern Conference showdown at the Spectrum Center.

New York is coming off a mixed stretch, including a win over the Nuggets and a loss to the Mavericks. Their upcoming schedule features games against the Pelicans, Magic, and Hornets. The Knicks have been productive offensively, averaging 118.8 points per game on an impressive 50.2% shooting. Defensively, they allow 113.7 points on 47.6% shooting. Leading the way for New York, Karl-Anthony Towns averages 26.2 points and 12.7 rebounds, while Jalen Brunson contributes 25.6 points and 7.9 assists. OG Anunoby adds to the scoring depth with double-digit averages, and Mikal Bridges is pulling down 3.8 rebounds per game.

Charlotte enters the matchup after consecutive losses to the Heat and Magic, with upcoming contests against the Hawks, 76ers, and Knicks. The Hornets are averaging 108.2 points on 42.8% shooting while surrendering 113.1 points on 46.7% shooting. LaMelo Ball is having an outstanding season, leading the Hornets with 31.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.9 assists. Brandon Miller (19.9 points, 5.1 rebounds) and Miles Bridges (16 points, 6.5 rebounds) are also key contributors for Charlotte.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks NBA game, plus plenty more.

Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks: Date and tip-off time

The New York Knicks and the Charlotte Hornets will go head-to-head in a highly anticipated NBA game on Friday, November 29, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Date Friday, November 29, 2024 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Spectrum Center Location Charlotte, North Carolina

How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Phoenix Suns and the New York Knicks live on:

National TV : NBA TV

: Local TV channels: MSG | FDSN SE (CHA) | TSN

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Charlotte Hornets team news & key performers

Charlotte ranks 16th in scoring defense, allowing 113.1 points per game. Their offense revolves around LaMelo Ball, the team’s leading scorer and playmaker. Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges provide strong support on offense and the glass. Additional contributors like Tre Mann (14.1 points), Nick Richards (11 points, 10 rebounds), and Grant Williams (10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds) offer solid depth.

Unfortunately, Grant Williams is sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury. Other rotation players include Cody Martin, Josh Green, Tidjane Salaun, Seth Curry, Vasilije Micic, Moussa Diabate, and Taj Gibson.

New York Knicks team news & key performers

The Knicks rank 18th in the league in scoring defense, conceding 113.7 points per game. Offensively, Jalen Brunson (25.6 points, 7.9 assists) and Karl-Anthony Towns (26.2 points, 12.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists) form a formidable duo. Supporting cast members such as OG Anunoby (18.4 points, 5.3 rebounds), Mikal Bridges (15.9 points), Josh Hart (14 points, 8.3 rebounds), and Miles McBride (10.5 points) provide crucial depth. Players like Cameron Payne, Tyler Kolek, Jericho Sims, and Jacob Toppin also contribute to head coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation.

The Knicks excel in shooting, ranking second in the NBA with a team field goal percentage of 50.2%. However, they are missing key players: Mitchell Robinson (ankle) hasn’t suited up this season and aims to return in January, while Precious Achiuwa (hamstring) is expected back in early to mid-December.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 16/10/24 New York Knicks 111-105 Charlotte Hornets NBA 07/10/24 Charlotte Hornets 109-111 New York Knicks NBA 14/07/24 New York Knicks 90-94 Charlotte Hornets LVSL 30/01/24 Charlotte Hornets 92-113 New York Knicks NBA 29/11/23 New York Knicks 115-91 Charlotte Hornets NBA

More related NBA content on GOAL