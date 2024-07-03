Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch MLS match between Charlotte FC and Inter Miami, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Major League Soccer (MLS) leaders Inter Miami will be on the road against Charlotte FC at the Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday.

The Herons are on a three-game winning run after beating Nashville SC 2-1, while the hosts come off a 1-0 loss at Houston Dynamo.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Bank of America Stadium

MLS match between Charlotte FC and Inter Miami will be played at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT on Wednesday, July 3, in the United States (US).

How to watch Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, MLS match between Charlotte FC and Inter Miami will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Charlotte FC team news

The Crown are likely to remain without the services of Brandon Cambridge and Junior Urso through injuries, while Ashley Westwood is back after serving his ban.

Karol Swiderski has completed his loan spell with Serie A side Hellas Verona, but is still on international duty with Poland at Euro 2024.

Charlotte FC possible XI: Kahlina; Byrne, Malanda, Tuiloma, Lindsey; Bronico, Westwood; Abada, Tavares, Vargas; Agyemang.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kahlina, Bingham, Odunze, Marks Defenders: Tuiloma, Byrne, Pedro, Uronen, Lindsey, Malanda, Diop, Neeley, Forbes Midfielders: Westwood, Dejaegere, Bronico, Bender, Petkovic, Diani, Privett, Scardina, Arfield Forwards: Abada, Vargas, Smalls, Berchimas, Agyemang, Tavera, Romero

Inter Miami team news

Lionel Messi (Argentina), Luis Suarez (Uruguay) and Matias Rojas (Paraguay) are representing their respective countries at the Copas.

Marcelo Weigandt, Nicolas Freire, Robbie Robinson and Facundo Farias are the injury absentees at the club, while Diego Gomez is a doubt due to an ankle problem.

Meanwhile, Tomas Aviles is back from his suspension.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Fray, Aviles, Allen, Alba; Redondo, Busquets; Gressel, Cremaschi, Taylor; Campana.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, Dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Aviles, Sailor, Fray, Alba, Hall, Kryvtsov, Allen, Negri, Bright, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Gomez, Gressel, Cremaschi, Ruiz, Sunderland, Redondo, Morales Forwards: Campana, Taylor, Valencia, Borgelin, Afonso

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Charlotte FC and Inter Miami across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 21, 2023 Charlotte 1-0 Inter Miami MLS October 18, 2023 Inter Miami 2-2 Charlotte MLS August 11, 2023 Inter Miami 4-0 Charlotte Leagues Cup July 16, 2022 Inter Miami 3-2 Charlotte MLS May 7, 2022 Charlotte 1-0 Inter Miami MLS

Useful links