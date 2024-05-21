Charleston Battery vs Atlanta United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the US Open Cup match between Charleston Battery and Atlanta United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Charleston Battery and Atlanta United will look to make it past the US Open Cup last-16 when they lock horns at Patriots Point on Tuesday.

With MLS sides entering the tournament in the round of 32 stage as the Five Stripes defeated Charlotte Independence 3-0, while USL Championship outfit Battery edged South Georgia Tormenta 3-2 after added time to set up this meeting.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Charleston Battery vs Atlanta United kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT Venue: Patriots Point

The US Open Cup match between Charleston Battery and Atlanta United will be played at Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, USA.

It will kick off at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT on Tuesday, May 21, in the United States (US).

How to watch Charleston Battery vs Atlanta United online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the US Open Cup match between Charleston Battery and Atlanta United is available to watch and stream online live through MLS Soccer, USL Soccer and U.S. Soccer.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Center for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Charleston Battery team news

The hosts' manager Ben Pirmann has no reported injuries or suspensions for their Round of 16 tie.

MD Myers would start upfront, with Diego Guiterrez and Jake LaCava supporting from the flanks.

Charleston Battery possible XI: Kuzemka; Crawford, Archer, Smith, Drack; Molloy, Allan; Gutierrez, Torres, LaCava; Myers.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grinwis, Kuzemka Defenders: Segbers, Drack, Archer, Smith, Palma, Dossantos Midfielders: Allan, Molloy, Ycaza, Rodriguez, Crawford, Dennis, Dean, Cobb, Torres Forwards: LaCava, Myers, Gutierrez, Markanich, Conway

Atlanta United team news

The Five Stripes boss Gonzalo Pineda will not be able to call upon the services of quartet Derrick Williams, Georgios Giakoumakis, Thiago Almada and Tyler Wolff through injuries.

Atlanta United possible XI: Cohen; Edwards, Gregersen, Morales, Hernandez; Fortune, McCarty; Brennan, Firmino, Silva; Rios.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cohen, Westberg, Guzan Defenders: Hernandez, Abram, Gregersen, Lennon, Morales, Cobb, Wiley Midfielders: Slisz, Muyumba, McCarty, Mosquera, Torres, Brennan, Firmino, Fortune Forwards: Lobzhanidze, Silva, Rios, Thiare

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Charleston Battery and Atlanta United across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 20, 2021 Atlanta United 6-1 Charleston Battery Club Friendlies June 13, 2019 Atlanta United 3-1 AET Charleston Battery US Open Cup June 6, 2018 Atlanta United 3-0 Charleston Battery US Open Cup February 24, 2018 Charleston Battery 0-0 Atlanta United Carolina Challenge Cup June 14, 2017 Atlanta United 3-2 Charleston Battery US Open Cup

Useful links