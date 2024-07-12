CF Montreal vs Atlanta United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between CF Montreal and Atlanta United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Montreal will take on Atlanta United in the MLS at the Saputo Stadium on Saturday.

After 22 rounds, the hosts and the visitors are 10th and 11th in the standings respectively, separated by just a point. Atlanta's form has been worse when comparing the two teams, and they will be hoping to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat this weekend.

CF Montreal vs Atlanta United kick-off time

Date: July 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm ET Venue: Saputo Stadium

The match will be played at the Saputo Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch CF Montreal vs Atlanta United online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

CF Montreal team news

Fernando Alvarez, Mason Toye and Ousman Jabang will continue to be unavailable for selection due to their injury concerns.

Montreal have no fresh injury concerns to deal with ahead of their clash against Atlanta United.

CF Montreal possible XI: Sirois; Campbell, Corbo, Sosa; Ruan, Duke, Saliba, Edwards; Yankov, Martinez; Ibrahim.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Breza, Ketterer, Sirois Defenders: Sosa, Ruan, Campbell, Corbo, Doody, Edwards Midfielders: Wanyama, Iliadis, Yankov, Duke, Zouhir, Saliba, Lappalainen, Biello Forwards: Opoku, Coccaro, Ibrahim, Martinez, Vilsaint

Atlanta United team news

Pedro Amador, Atlanta United's latest signing, participated in his first training session on Thursday.

Striker Jamal Thiare also trained and might be ready for the upcoming match against Montreal, whereas Edwin Mosquera trained separately with a trainer and will be unavailable.

Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Gregersen, Williams, Abram; Lennon, Fortune, Muyumba, Slisz, Wiley; Rios, Silva.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cohen, Westberg, Guzan Defenders: Hernandez, Williams, Lennon, Morales, Cobb, Wiley, Edwards Midfielders: Slisz, Muyumba, Almada, McCarty, Torres, Brennan, Firmino, Fortune Forwards: Lobzhanidze, Silva, Rios, Thiare, Amador

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 24/09/23 Atlanta United 4 - 1 Montréal MLS 09/07/23 Montréal 0 - 1 Atlanta United MLS 01/05/22 Montréal 2 - 1 Atlanta United MLS 20/03/22 Atlanta United 3 - 3 Montréal MLS 03/10/21 Montréal 2 - 1 Atlanta United MLS

