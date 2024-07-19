How to watch today's Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks NBA Summer League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA Summer League game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Boston Celtics (2-1) will wrap up their four-game Las Vegas Summer League slate on Friday night against the Dallas Mavericks, who are still searching for their first win at the tournament.

The Boston Celtics improved to 2-1 in NBA Summer League action with a victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

After cruising past Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers 88-74 on Monday, it was a hard-fought battle for the C's against Charlotte in Las Vegas. They outscored the Hornets 33-24 in the fourth quarter to pull off the 89-84 win.

The Mavs, meanwhile, are still looking for their first win of the Summer League in 2024 after losing to the Miami Heat 92-79 in Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon. To be fair to the Mavericks, this was a significantly better performance than Monday's defeat to the Grizzlies, where the Mavericks had 27 turnovers and looked terrible.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks NBA Summer League game, including injury report, key players and where to watch.

Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks : Date and Tip-off time

The electrifying NBA Summer League matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks is set to take place on Friday, July 19, 2024, at 4:30 pm ET/ 1:30 pm PT, at Pavilion, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date Friday, July 19, 2024 Time 4:30 pm ET/ 1:30 pm PT Arena Cox Pavilion Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage NBA matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks live on ESPN U Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

You can watch every game of summer league live on ESPN+ for under $11 when you sign up for one month of access on ESPN’s streaming service.

Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks Team News

Boston Celtics

Rookie second-round pick Anton Watson and the newly-added Jah'mius Ramsey led the way for the C's with 15 points apiece against Toronto. First-round pick Baylor Scheierman added 12 points while Jaelen House, the son of 2008 NBA champion Eddie House, posted eight points in 16 minutes.

Dallas Mavericks

This Mavericks Summer League squad didn't have high expectations, with the Mavericks not having a first round pick in the 2024 draft and their only second-rounder being Melvin Ajinca, who was picked 51st.

Dallas' backcourt of A.J. Lawson and Jazian Gortman carried the team. Lawson led the team with 22 points and six rebounds, while Gortman added 19 points and three assists. Olivier-Maxence Prosper had 11 points, three rebounds, and three assists. Emanuel Miller dominated the stat sheet with eight points, eight rebounds, four steals, and three assists.

Head-to-Head