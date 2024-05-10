Celtic vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Old Firm derby

How to watch the Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news

Celtic host Rangers in a huge top-of-the-table Scottish Premiership clash on Saturday at lunchtime, with the Bhoys holding a three-point advantage and a superior goal difference.

A victory for the hosts would give them a six-point lead with two games to play, and a significant goal difference. While Rangers have faltered a bit with a draw and a defeat following the 3-3 Old Firm draw in early April, Celtic have won their past three games to regain control of the title race.

The Celts clinched a 3-0 victory against third-placed Heart of Midlothian last weekend and will be confident of securing a victory in front of their oldest enemy in front of their home fans.

A run of just one win in five league games has seen Philippe Clement's side lose ground to their closest rivals. Anything but a win at Celtic Park would realistically spell the end of their Premiership title hopes for yet another season.

Celtic vs Rangers kick-off time

Date: Saturday, May 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 am EST Venue: Celtic Park

The Celtic Park in Scotland will host the illustrious clash between Celtic and Rangers on Saturday, May 11, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 7:30 am EST in the US.

How to watch Celtic vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

The clash between Celtic and Rangers will be available to watch on Fubo and CBS Sports Network in the US. Viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates.

Team news & squads

Celtic team news

Striker Daizen Maeda has made a timely return from injury at the weekend with an appearance off the bench, but it remains to be seen whether he will be sharp enough to come straight back into the starting XI here.

Head coach Brendan Rodgers' will likely stick with the same team that started the game against Hearts at the weekend.

Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Welsh, Taylor; O'Riley, Iwata, Bernardo; Kuhn, Furuhashi, Maeda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hart, Siegrist, Bain Defenders: Carter-Vickers, Nawrocki, Lagerbielke, Scales, Welsh, Kobayashi, Taylor, Bernabei, Montgomery, Johnston, Ralston Midfielders: Iwata, O'Riley, Hatate, McGregor, Holm, Bernardo, McCarthy, Forrest Forwards: Furuhashi, Idah, Abada, Yang, Oh, Maeda, Palma, Kuhn

Rangers team news

Rangers' only expected absentees are Abdallah Sima and Ryan Jack. Connor Goldson is unlikely to feature again this season, while Leon Balogun is a slight doubt.

Rangers predicted XI: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Barisic; Raskin, Lundstram; Sima, Lawrence, Matondo; Dessers.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright Defenders: Goldson, Souttar, King, Balogun, Barisic, Yilmaz, Tavernier, Devine Midfielders: Kamara, Cifuentes, Lundstram, Raskin, McPake, Hagi, Lawrence, Sima, Matondo, S. Wright Forwards: Danilo, Sakala, Dessers, Roofe, Lammers

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 07/04/24 Rangers 3-3 Celtic Premiership 30/12/23 Celtic 2-1 Rangers Premiership 03/09/23 Rangers 0-1 Celtic Premiership 13/05/23 Rangers 3-0 Celtic Premiership 30/04/23 Rangers 0-1 Celtic Scottish Cup

