Cavalier SC vs Cincinnati: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch CONCACAF Champions Cup game

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Cavalier and Cincinnati, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cincinnati will take on Cavalier in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup first round at Independence Park on Thursday.

Cincinnati beat New England 5-1 in their most recent friendly match as they completed preparations for the 2024 MLS campaign. But first, they will be hoping to clinch a victory against Cavalier to get their season underway in style.

Cavalier are unbeaten in their last 11 matches in the Jamaican Premier League and will be hoping to make the headlines with a win when they host Cincinnati. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Cavalier SC vs FC Cincinnati kick-off time

Date: February 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 9pm ET Venue: Independence Park

The match will be played at the Independence Park on Thursday, with kick-off at 9pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Cavalier SC vs FC Cincinnati online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and FS2 in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Cavalier SC team news

Cavalier are entering the continental competition with confidence and a strong desire to challenge the American team. They secured their spot in the tournament by clinching the 2022-23 Jamaican Premier League title.

The club currently sits at the top of the table, having won their last four matches and remaining unbeaten in their last 11 games. They have scored 30 goals while conceding just eight so far this year.

Young forward Shaniel Thomas is leading the team in the final third with 12 goals and one assist in 17 games this season. Goalkeeper duties are shared between Vino Barclett, one of the two internationals on the roster from St. Lucia, and the local talent Jeadine White. They do not have any fresh injury concerns to deal with ahead of the game.

Cavalier predicted XI: Barclett, Irving, King, Laing, Ming, Atkinson, Allen, Calvin, Cadet, Thomas, Russell.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Barclett, White, Hamilton Defenders: Silvera, Smith, Mitchell, King, Simpson, Laing, Ming, Gooden, Watson, Ainsworth, Irving, Gibbons Midfielders: Shakes, Cadet, Watson, Murray, Allen, Reid, Frazer, Smith, Arthurs, McLeary, Ellis, Gordon, Fagan Forwards: Barrett, Atkinson, Elshot, Jackson, Calvin, Hamilton, Henry, Russell, Thomas, Robinson

FC Cincinnati team news

In the preseason matches, FC Cincinnati's forward line, comprising 2023 MLS MVP Luciano Acosta, Aaron Boupendza, and new addition Corey Baird, showcased remarkable dominance. Together, they contributed to 10 out of the team's 12 goals across four friendly matches.

“It's been a long preseason, but we're ready to compete and I like the fact that we get to start the year off with an unfamiliar opponent in a tough atmosphere,” head coach Pat Noonan said Wednesday at Independence Park. “I think our guys are prepared.”

Cincinnati predicted XI: Celentano, Halsey, Murphy, Miazga, Robinson, Kubo, Nwobodo, Bucha, Acosta, Baird, Boupendza.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Celentano, Kann, Louro, Walters Defenders: Aghedo, Akpunonu, Foster, Hagglund, Halsey, Keller, Miazga, Murphy, Powell, Robinson Midfielders: Acosta, Angulo, Barreal, Bucha, Jimenez, Kubo, Nwobodo, Pinto, Valenzuela Forwards: Baird, Boupendza, Ordóñez, Santos

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Cavalier and Cincinnati.

Useful links