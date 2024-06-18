How to watch today's North Carolina Tar Heels vs Florida Seminoles NCAA Baseball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the NCAA Baseball matchup between North Carolina Tar Heels and Florida Seminoles.

Fourth-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels (48-15) will look to keep their national championship dreams alive against No. 8 seed Florida State Seminoles (48-16) in an elimination game on Tuesday at the College World Series in a battle of Atlantic Coast Conference foes.

Following a 6-1 loss to Tennessee on Sunday night, the Tar Heels have put themselves in a spot where they have to beat the Seminoles who eliminated Virginia from the tournament with a 7-3 win in the loser's bracket last time out.

The winner will face off against Tennessee again, needing to beat the Volunteers twice to make the College World Series Finals while the loser heads home. UNC and FSU didn't face off in the regular season, but the Heels are 1-2 in three NCAA Tournament games against the 'Noles.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NCAA baseball match, including how to watch, team news, and head-to-head results.

North Carolina vs Florida: Date and Start Time

The epic NCAA Baseball battle between NC State and Florida will take place on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET, at Charles Schwab Field, in Omaha, NE.

Date Tuesday, June 18, 2024 First Pitch Time 2:00 pm ET/ 11:00 am PT Venue Charles Schwab Field Location Omaha, NE

How to watch North Carolina vs Florida online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: ESPN+

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage NCAA Baseball matchup between North Carolina and Florida live on ESPN TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

North Carolina vs Florida Team News & Key Performers

North Carolina Tar Heels

Tar Heels' manager Scott Forbes told the media that he will likely turn to pitcher Aiden Haugh as the starter for this must-win game after both Jason DeCaro and Shea Sprague were already utilised in the previous games.

Haugh has been UNC's third starter on the weekend since April, so he does have that starter experience. He's 4–2, with a 4.54 ERA splitting time between the starting rotation and bullpen for the Tar Heels. The Tar Heels will also have the advantage out of the bullpen. Closer Dalton Pence wasn't used in the loss to the Volunteers, making him fresher for Tuesday's elimination game.

If UNC were to beat Florida State, they could turn to Jason DeCaro on Wednesday for another must-win game to save their season.

Florida Seminoles

Florida State are likely have junior right-hander Conner Whittaker (5-0, 4.94 ERA) on the mound as he did not factor into the decision against the Tennessee Volunteers. He threw 3.1 innings and allowed three runs on six hits with zero walks and four strikeouts.