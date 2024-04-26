How to watch today's Washington Capitals vs New York Rangers NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Playoff First Round Game 3 between the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers.

The NHL playoffs roll on as a pair of teams from the Metropolitan Division do battle as the venue shifts to Capital One Arena. The top-seeded New York Rangers are on the road to play Game 3 of their best-of-seven series with the fourth-seeded Washington Capitals on Thursday night.

The Presidents' Trophy-winning Rangers, aiming for their first Stanley Cup championship in 30 years, beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night to hold home-ice advantage and hold a 2-0 advantage.

The Capitals have their backs against the wall and now have to win four of the next five games to keep their season alive.

Will the Capitals find a way to get back in the series or will the Rangers take a commanding 3-0 lead?

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NHL match, including how to watch, team news, key results and head-to-head results.

Washington Capitals vs New York Rangers: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Friday, April 26, 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Arena Capital One Arena Location Washington D.C, USA

The Stanley Cup Playoff Round 1 Game 3 between the New York Rangers and Washington Capitals takes place at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC, USA on Friday, April 26, 2024. The game will begin at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT.

How to watch the Washington Capitals vs New York Rangers NHL Game on TV & stream live online

The Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers NHL fixture will be broadcast live nationally on TNT/truTV.

Fans without access to these channels can stream the match through the streaming service Max.

Plans for Max start at under $10 a month. Max With Ads is available for $9.99/month($99.99/year), and ad-free plans are priced at $15.99/month ($149.99/year) or $19.99/month ($199.99/year).

Washington Capitals vs New York Rangers Team News & Key Leaders

Washington Capitals

Washington could make at least one roster change Friday, with rookie Ivan Miroshnichenko likely to come in the fourth line to replace Nicolas Aube-Kubel. The 20-year-old has produced six points in 21 games with the Capitals this season.

Sonny Milano missed practice on Thursday for a rest day, but on the blue line, the Capitals remain short-handed. Rasmus Sandin and Nick Jensen skated again in non-contact jerseys, with no update on their status at the time of writing.

Vincent Iorio is expected to miss his second game with an upper-body issue.

New York Rangers

New York won Game 2 thanks to timely scoring and clutch saves. After going behind 1-0, Vincent Trocheck knotted the game at 7:56 with his first postseason goal, assisted by Erik Gustafsson. At 14:18, Mika Zibanejad scored his first goal of the season on the power play, giving the Rangers a 2-1 lead.

After Washington tied the score, Jack Roslovic gave the Rangers a 3-2 advantage, again on the power play, at 12:26 via assists from Gustafsson and Lafreniere. K’Andre Miller then made it a 4-2 game at 16:52 with assists going to Zibanejad and Chris Kreider.

Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin made 22 saves as the team outshot the opposition 28-25. He's likely to be in between the pipes again here.

Roster-wise, the major news from Thursday's practice was Filip Chytil skating in the third-line centre role, replacing Alexander Wennberg, whose absence was described as "maintenance" by head coach Peter Laviolette. However, after being out since early November due to a head injury, Chytil participated fully in practice and is on the plane to Washington, so he might be called up for Game 3.

Head-to-Head Record

New York leads the series 5-4, and the Rangers own a 29-28 upper hand in head-to-head playoff games. The Rangers have won the past three meetings between the two sides in seven games, including the 2015 Eastern Conference playoffs.