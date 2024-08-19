How to watch Washington Capitals vs Nashville Predators NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Nashville Predators, including how to watch and team news.

The Washington Capitals are ready to host the Nashville Predators to start a thrilling NHL battle on November 6, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Capitals will try to keep their amazing six-game home winning streak going.

The Capitals have an 8-3 record overall, and they are 6-1-0 at home. They have scored 46 goals and given up 33, for a +13 goal difference.

As for the Predators, they are 4-7-1 overall and and a 1-1-1 record when competing away from home. When they score three or more goals, they have achieved success, going 4-2-0 in those games.

These two teams will face each other for the first time this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Washington Capitals vs Nashville Predators NHL game, plus plenty more.

Washington Capitals vs Nashville Predators: Date and puck-drop time

The Washington Capitals and the Nashville Predators will battle with each other in an electrifying NHL game on November 6, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Capital One Arena, in Washington, D.C.

Date November 6, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Capital One Arena Location Washington, D.C.

How to watch Washington Capitals vs Nashville Predators on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TVAS, FDSNSO, MNMT

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Washington Capitals vs Nashville Predators team news

Washington Capitals team news

Charlie Lindgren is 3-3-0 and has a 2.70 goals-against average and a save percentage of .896, but he has not posted a shutout yet.

Logan Thompson hasn't lost yet; he's still 5-0-0 with a 2.97 goals-against average and a save percentage of .894, but he still has not had a shutout.

Dylan Strome has 17 points on the season with four goals and thirteen assists.

Washington Capitals injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Matt Roy Lower body injury Out Jakob Chychrun Upper body injury Out

Nashville Predators team news

Juuse Saros has a record of 3-6-1, keeping a strong 2.83 goals against average (GAA) and a save percentage of .902, completed with one shutout.

Scott Wedgewood has had a rough season, going 1-1-0 and having a 3.54 goals against average, a .854 save rate, and no shutouts.

Filip Forsberg is the offensive leader with 10 points, which come from six goals and four assists.

Nashville Predators injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Spencer Stastney Personal Out Austin Roest Undisclosed Out

Washington Capitals and Nashville Predators head-to-head record

In the last five meetings between these teams, the Nashville Predators have won three of them, including two close games (3-2) and one 3-1 win. The Washington Capitals won both games easily, with a 3-0 win and a 4-1 win. Based on this past, the next game could be very close, especially since Nashville has been able to win close games lately. The Capitals might just barely win this game because they are performing better at home and Nashville is having a hard time on the road. That being said, the Predators could make this a very close game if they score early and build on their past wins against Washington.

Date Results Dec 31, 2023 Predators 3-2 Capitals Dec 17, 2023 Predators 3-1 Capitals Jan 07, 2023 Predators 3-2 Capitals Oct 30, 2022 Capitals 3-0 Predators Feb 16, 2022 Capitals 4-1 Predators

More NHL news and coverage