How to watch Washington Capitals vs Pittsburgh Penguins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Washington Capitals and the Pittsburgh Penguins, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Washington Capitals will host the Pittsburgh Penguins to begin a thrilling NHL action on November 8, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The Capitals' power play is really weak, it is placed 32nd across the league with a poor 9.3%. This could be a big problem when they fac the Pittsburgh Penguins, whose power play is much better at 22.5% and ranks 10th overall.

The Capitals are also not very effective at face-offs. They only win 47.5% of the time, which ranks them 26th, whereas the Penguins are great at this, ranking 5th with a solid 53.8%.

Washington Capitals vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Date and puck-drop time

The Washington Capitals will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in an exciting NHL battle on November 8, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Capital One Arena, in Washington, D.C.

Date November 8, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Capital One Arena Location Washington, D.C.

How to watch Washington Capitals vs Pittsburgh Penguins on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Washington Capitals vs Pittsburgh Penguins team news

Washington Capitals team news

Charlie Lindgren's record is 3-3-0, with a GAA of 2.70 and a SV% of .896.

Logan Thompson has a 6-0-0 record and is still unbeaten. He has a 2.81 GAA along with a .903 SV%, but he has also not won a shutout.

Dylan Strome has 19 points, which comes from four goals and fifteen assists.

Washington Capitals Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jakob Chychrun Upper body injury Out Nicklas Backstrom Hip injury Out for Season

Pittsburgh Penguins team news

Alex Nedeljkovic has a record of 2–2–2 and an excellent 2.76 GAA along with .900 SV%, but he hasn't gotten a shutout yet.

Joel Blomqvist has a record of 2–4–0, a higher goals-against average of 3.46, and a greater save percentage of .909. He has not yet recorded a shutout.

Evgeni Malkin consistently scores 16 points, which includes four goals and twelve assists.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Bryan Rust Lower body injury Out Matt Nieto Knee injury Out

Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins head-to-head record

Recent head-to-head games between the Washington Capitals and the Pittsburgh Penguins show that this is a very close-fought battle, with both teams earning dominant and close wins. The Penguins defeated the Capitals 4-1 in their most recent game, which happened on April 5, 2024. They executed excellently offensively. But on March 8, 2024, just one month earlier, the Capitals beat the Penguins 6-0, showing that they can easily beat Pittsburgh when their attack works well. The Penguins beat the Capitals 4-3 on March 26, 2023, and the Capitals beat the Penguins 4-3 on January 31, 2024. Also, Pittsburgh beat Washington 4-0 in the game on October 14, 2023, which shows how strong their defense is. Based on the last few games, this one is going to be a different intense battle, and the Penguins may need their well-balanced offense and defense to score a win. But if Washington's offense gets going again like it did in the month of March the Capitals could set the pace and sway the game in their favor.

Date Results Apr 05, 2024 Penguins 4-1 Capitals Mar 08, 2024 Capitals 6-0 Penguins Jan 31, 2024 Capitals 4-3 Penguins Oct 14, 2023 Penguins 4-0 Capitals Mar 26, 2023 Penguins 4-3 Capitals

