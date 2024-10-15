How to watch today’s Washington Capitals vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights, including how to watch and team news.

The Washington Capitals will square off against the Vegas Golden Knights to open a thrilling NHL battle on October 15, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Vegas Golden Knights are completely unbeaten with a 3-0-0 record, while the Washington Capitals are off to a poor start with a 0-1-0 record.

The Capitals have done a great job of killing penalties, now leading the league at 100%. This is an area where they will try to balance out Vegas's offensive power. However, their 41.8% face-off win rate, which is the worst in the NHL, is a concern because it could hurt their chances of keeping the puck.

Vegas, on the other hand, is exceptionally effective at face-offs; they rank ninth with a 52.7% gain rate, which gives them an advantage in controlling the game's pace. The Golden Knights will be looking to get better at penalty-killing. Right now, they are 25th in the league with a 66.7% success rate.

Washington Capitals vs Vegas Golden Knights: Date and puck-drop time

The Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights will meet in an epic NHL game on October 15, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Capital One Arena, in Washington, D.C.

Date October 15, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Capital One Arena Location Washington, D.C.

How to watch Washington Capitals vs Vegas Golden Knights on TV & stream live online

TV channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS

Streaming service: ESPN+

Washington Capitals vs Vegas Golden Knights team news

Washington Capitals team news

Charlie Lindgren has gone and a 4.16 GAA along with a .875 SV%. He has not yet recorded a shutout.

John Carlson is currently making a difference with two points (one goal and one assist).

Dylan Strome has 1 goal and 1 assist in 20:21 of ice time each game, proving his importance to the Capitals' offense.

Washington Capitals injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Nicklas Backstrom Hip injury Out for Season T.J. Oshie Chronic back injury Out for Season

Vegas Golden Knights team news

Adin Hill has had a great start to the season with a 2-0-0 performance, but his 3.50 GAA and a .870 SV% show that his defense could use some work.

Ilya Samsonov has been great in the one game he has appeared in, with a record of 1-0-0, and 1.01 GAA, with a .957 SV%.

Jack Eichel has already scored 7 goals (1 goal, and 6 assists).

Vegas Golden Knights injuries

Player Injury Injury Status William Karlsson Undisclosed Out

Washington Capitals and Vegas Golden Knights head-to-head record

The Vegas Golden Knights won four of the last five meetings between the two teams, making this a series that they control. When these two teams last met, on December 3rd, 2023, the Golden Knights easily won 4-1, whereas Washington's only success in this time was 3-0 on November 15th, 2023. Vegas has always been good at getting goals. In their four wins, they've scored at least three, including a 6-2 thrashing in January 2023. But the Capitals have had a hard time stopping Vegas's strong offense. Close setbacks like the 4-3 loss in April 2022 show how weak they are. Because of these recent events, Vegas clearly has a mental edge going into this game. If Washington cannot tighten up their defense, it may be hard for them to prevent the Golden Knights' powerful attack again.

Date Results Dec 03, 2023 Golden Knights 4-1 Capitals Nov 15, 2023 Capitals 3-0 Golden Knights Jan 22, 2023 Golden Knights 6-2 Capitals Nov 02, 2022 Golden Knights 3-2 Capitals Apr 21, 2022 Golden Knights 4-3 Capitals

