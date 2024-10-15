How to watch today’s Washington Capitals vs Vegas Golden Knights NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Washington Capitals will square off against the Vegas Golden Knights to open a thrilling NHL battle on October 15, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.
The Vegas Golden Knights are completely unbeaten with a 3-0-0 record, while the Washington Capitals are off to a poor start with a 0-1-0 record.
The Capitals have done a great job of killing penalties, now leading the league at 100%. This is an area where they will try to balance out Vegas's offensive power. However, their 41.8% face-off win rate, which is the worst in the NHL, is a concern because it could hurt their chances of keeping the puck.
Vegas, on the other hand, is exceptionally effective at face-offs; they rank ninth with a 52.7% gain rate, which gives them an advantage in controlling the game's pace. The Golden Knights will be looking to get better at penalty-killing. Right now, they are 25th in the league with a 66.7% success rate.
Washington Capitals vs Vegas Golden Knights: Date and puck-drop time
|Date
|October 15, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Capital One Arena
|Location
|Washington, D.C.
How to watch Washington Capitals vs Vegas Golden Knights on TV & stream live online
TV channel: MNMT, SCRIPPS
Streaming service: ESPN+
The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.
Washington Capitals vs Vegas Golden Knights team news
Washington Capitals team news
Charlie Lindgren has gone and a 4.16 GAA along with a .875 SV%. He has not yet recorded a shutout.
John Carlson is currently making a difference with two points (one goal and one assist).
Dylan Strome has 1 goal and 1 assist in 20:21 of ice time each game, proving his importance to the Capitals' offense.
Washington Capitals injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Nicklas Backstrom
|Hip injury
|Out for Season
|T.J. Oshie
|Chronic back injury
|Out for Season
Vegas Golden Knights team news
Adin Hill has had a great start to the season with a 2-0-0 performance, but his 3.50 GAA and a .870 SV% show that his defense could use some work.
Ilya Samsonov has been great in the one game he has appeared in, with a record of 1-0-0, and 1.01 GAA, with a .957 SV%.
Jack Eichel has already scored 7 goals (1 goal, and 6 assists).
Vegas Golden Knights injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|William Karlsson
|Undisclosed
|Out
Washington Capitals and Vegas Golden Knights head-to-head record
The Vegas Golden Knights won four of the last five meetings between the two teams, making this a series that they control. When these two teams last met, on December 3rd, 2023, the Golden Knights easily won 4-1, whereas Washington's only success in this time was 3-0 on November 15th, 2023. Vegas has always been good at getting goals. In their four wins, they've scored at least three, including a 6-2 thrashing in January 2023. But the Capitals have had a hard time stopping Vegas's strong offense. Close setbacks like the 4-3 loss in April 2022 show how weak they are. Because of these recent events, Vegas clearly has a mental edge going into this game. If Washington cannot tighten up their defense, it may be hard for them to prevent the Golden Knights' powerful attack again.
|Date
|Results
|Dec 03, 2023
|Golden Knights 4-1 Capitals
|Nov 15, 2023
|Capitals 3-0 Golden Knights
|Jan 22, 2023
|Golden Knights 6-2 Capitals
|Nov 02, 2022
|Golden Knights 3-2 Capitals
|Apr 21, 2022
|Golden Knights 4-3 Capitals