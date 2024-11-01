How to watch Washington Capitals vs Columbus Blue Jackets NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Washington Capitals and the Columbus Blue Jackets, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Washington Capitals are set to face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets to start a high-voltage NHL action on November 2, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT.

The Washington Capitals are 7-2-0 and have a great 5-1-0 home record while the Columbus Blue Jackets maintain a record of 5-3-1 overall with a 1-1-1 on the road.

The Capitals have a great record, but their power play is having a tough time right now—at just 9.4%, it's 30th in the league. On the other hand, Columbus' power play is a little better, at 16.7%, but it's still only 21st best.

On defense, both teams are pretty even. Washington's penalty kill is 81.8% (10th) and Columbus's is 81.5% (12th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Washington Capitals vs Columbus Blue Jackets NHL game, plus plenty more.

Washington Capitals vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Date and puck-drop time

The Washington Capitals will square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets in an exciting NHL battle on November 2, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT, at Capital One Arena, in Washington, D.C.

Date November 2, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT Venue Capital One Arena Location Washington, D.C.

How to watch Washington Capitals vs Columbus Blue Jackets on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FDSNOH, MNMT

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Washington Capitals vs Columbus Blue Jackets team news

Washington Capitals team news

Charlie Lindgren is excellent for the Capitals, going 3-2-0 with a 2.62 GAA along with a .883 SV%, but he hasn't appeared in a shutout game yet.

Logan Thompson is unbeaten at 4-0-0, but his 3.21 GAA as well as .876 SV percentage show that he's had good offensive support.

Additionally, Dylan Strome has 13 points, including three goals and ten assists.

Washington Capitals injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jakob Chychrun Upper body injury Day-to-Day Matt Roy Lower body injury Out

Columbus Blue Jackets team news

Daniil Tarasov has a 3-1-1 record and has shown promise with the Blue Jackets. He also has a 3.42 GAA with a .886 SV%.

Elvis Merzlikins has performed better, even though he only has a 2-2-0 record. He has a great 2.05 GAA, an impressive.925 SV%, and one shutout.

Kirill Marchenko has 11 points, including four goals and seven assists.

Columbus Blue Jackets injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jordan Dumais Lower body injury Out Boone Jenner Shoulder injury Out

Washington Capitals and Columbus Blue Jackets head-to-head record

The Washington Capitals are looking to build on their most recent win with the Columbus Blue Jackets. In their last five games against each other, the Capitals have won four of them. The Capitals beat the Jackets 3-2 in the game they last faced, which happened on October 1, 2024. This shows that they can win close games. But Columbus showed how strong they were offensively in their game, which was on the 28th of September 2024, when they beat them 8–4. The fact that they have had three games with scores of one goal each in their previous meetings suggests that this one could also be close. The Capitals have been performing better lately and will try to use their good home record to their advantage. The Blue Jackets, on the other hand, will try to use their offensive skills to turn the momentum in their favor.

Date Results Oct 01, 2024 Capitals 3-2 Jackets Sep 28, 2024 Jackets 8-4 Capitals Dec 22, 2023 Capitals 3-2 Jackets Nov 19, 2023 Capitals 4-3 Jackets Nov 05, 2023 Capitals 2-1 Jackets

