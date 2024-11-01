How to watch Washington Capitals vs Columbus Blue Jackets NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Washington Capitals are set to face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets to start a high-voltage NHL action on November 2, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT.
The Washington Capitals are 7-2-0 and have a great 5-1-0 home record while the Columbus Blue Jackets maintain a record of 5-3-1 overall with a 1-1-1 on the road.
The Capitals have a great record, but their power play is having a tough time right now—at just 9.4%, it's 30th in the league. On the other hand, Columbus' power play is a little better, at 16.7%, but it's still only 21st best.
On defense, both teams are pretty even. Washington's penalty kill is 81.8% (10th) and Columbus's is 81.5% (12th).
Washington Capitals vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Date and puck-drop time
The Washington Capitals will square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets in an exciting NHL battle on November 2, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT, at Capital One Arena, in Washington, D.C.
|Date
|November 2, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Capital One Arena
|Location
|Washington, D.C.
How to watch Washington Capitals vs Columbus Blue Jackets on TV & stream live online
TV channel: FDSNOH, MNMT
Streaming service: ESPN+
The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.
Washington Capitals vs Columbus Blue Jackets team news
Washington Capitals team news
Charlie Lindgren is excellent for the Capitals, going 3-2-0 with a 2.62 GAA along with a .883 SV%, but he hasn't appeared in a shutout game yet.
Logan Thompson is unbeaten at 4-0-0, but his 3.21 GAA as well as .876 SV percentage show that he's had good offensive support.
Additionally, Dylan Strome has 13 points, including three goals and ten assists.
Washington Capitals injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Jakob Chychrun
|Upper body injury
|Day-to-Day
|Matt Roy
|Lower body injury
|Out
Columbus Blue Jackets team news
Daniil Tarasov has a 3-1-1 record and has shown promise with the Blue Jackets. He also has a 3.42 GAA with a .886 SV%.
Elvis Merzlikins has performed better, even though he only has a 2-2-0 record. He has a great 2.05 GAA, an impressive.925 SV%, and one shutout.
Kirill Marchenko has 11 points, including four goals and seven assists.
Columbus Blue Jackets injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Jordan Dumais
|Lower body injury
|Out
|Boone Jenner
|Shoulder injury
|Out
Washington Capitals and Columbus Blue Jackets head-to-head record
The Washington Capitals are looking to build on their most recent win with the Columbus Blue Jackets. In their last five games against each other, the Capitals have won four of them. The Capitals beat the Jackets 3-2 in the game they last faced, which happened on October 1, 2024. This shows that they can win close games. But Columbus showed how strong they were offensively in their game, which was on the 28th of September 2024, when they beat them 8–4. The fact that they have had three games with scores of one goal each in their previous meetings suggests that this one could also be close. The Capitals have been performing better lately and will try to use their good home record to their advantage. The Blue Jackets, on the other hand, will try to use their offensive skills to turn the momentum in their favor.
|Date
|Results
|Oct 01, 2024
|Capitals 3-2 Jackets
|Sep 28, 2024
|Jackets 8-4 Capitals
|Dec 22, 2023
|Capitals 3-2 Jackets
|Nov 19, 2023
|Capitals 4-3 Jackets
|Nov 05, 2023
|Capitals 2-1 Jackets