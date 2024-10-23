How to watch today’s Washington Capitals vs Philadelphia Flyers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Philadelphia Flyers, including how to watch and team news.

The Washington Capitals are set to face the Philadelphia Flyers to start a high-voltage NHL battle on October 23, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The Washington Capitals currently hold a 4-1-0 record overall and a 2-1-0 record at home. They are off to a good start. The Philadelphia Flyers are in bad shape. They have a record of 1-4-1 overall and a record of 1-2-1 when competing away from home.

With both teams having elite penalty kill rates—Washington at 88.2%, fourth in the league, and Philadelphia marginally better at 88.5%, third—the special teams matchup could be exciting.

However, Washington's power play has been bad, finishing 27th with just 11.1%. The Flyers, on the other hand, are in the middle of the pack at 20%, sixteenth overall.

Washington Capitals vs Philadelphia Flyers: Date and puck-drop time

The Washington Capitals and the Philadelphia Flyers will meet in a highly anticipated NHL action on October 23, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Capital One Arena, in Washington, D.C.

Date October 23, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Capital One Arena Location Washington, D.C.

How to watch Washington Capitals vs Philadelphia Flyers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: Max

Washington Capitals vs Philadelphia Flyers team news

Washington Capitals team news

Dylan Strome has eight points, which includes 3 goals and 5 assists.

Tom Wilson has scored five goals and set up a single assist, giving him a total of six points.

Charlie Lindgren is a good goalie who has a record of 2-1-0 and has made 67 saves while giving up seven goals. His goals-against average is 2.36.

Washington Capitals injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Matt Roy Lower body injury Day-to-Day Nicklas Backstrom Hip injury Out for Season

Philadelphia Flyers team news

Matvei Michkov has scored 5 points in 6 games, for an average of 0.8 points per game. He averages 18:48 of ice time each game and has scored 2 goals and set up three assists.

Bobby Brink has four points in 6 games, with a goal and three assists.

Samuel Ersson has had a tough season in goal. He has a 1-2-1 record as well as a .888 save percentage, which ranks him 39th in the league. He has stopped 111 shots but let in 14 goals, providing him a 3.2 goals-against average over five games.

Philadelphia Flyers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Ryan Ellis Back injury Out

Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers head-to-head record

In their last five meetings, the Capitals have beaten the Flyers three times out of five. The last time this happened was on the 23rd of October 2024, when the Capitals easily won 4-1. The Flyers won during this stretch on September 23, 2024, when they beat the Capitals 6-2. The Capitals have always been in charge of the series. In March, they won 5-2, and in April, they beat the Wild 2-1. The Capitals seem to be confident because of this past. To turn the tide, the Flyers must discover a way to beat Washington's strong defense and play better than they have lately.

Date Results Oct 23, 2024 Capitals 4-1 Flyers Sep 23, 2024 Flyers 6-2 Capitals Apr 17, 2024 Capitals 2-1 Flyers Mar 02, 2024 Capitals 5-2 Flyers Dec 15, 2023 Flyers 4-3 Capitals

