How to watch Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Washington Capitals are scheduled to meet the Montreal Canadiens to start a thrilling NHL game on October 31, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Washington Capitals are coming into this game after beating the New York Rangers 5-3, where Alexander Ovechkin scored two goals to help the Capitals.

The Capitals have done well at home, where they have a 4-1-0 record. This brings their total record to 6-2. Notably, Washington has an ideal 3-0-0 record when they make fewer penalties compared to their opponents.

As a whole, the Canadiens have a 4-5-1 record, and they are 1-1-1 when they compete away. Montreal has had trouble on defense, giving up 40 goals while achieving only 29. This has led to a -11 scoring difference.

This is the first time this season that these two sides will encounter each other.

Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens: Date and puck-drop time

The Washington Capitals will take on the Montreal Canadiens in an electrifying NHL game on October 31, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Capital One Arena, in Washington, D.C.

Date October 31, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Capital One Arena Location Washington, D.C.

How to watch Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TSN2, RDS, MNMT

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Washington Capitals vs Montreal Canadiens team news

Washington Capitals team news

Charlie Lindgren is 2–2–0 with a 2.52 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage. He has not yet recorded a win, though.

Logan Thompson has a perfect 4-0-0 record, but he also has a greater GAA of 3.21 and a lesser SV% of .876, and he only has one shutout.

Dylan Strome has 11 points, including 3 goals and eight assists.

Washington Capitals injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Matt Roy Lower body injury Out Nicklas Backstrom Hip injury Out for Season

Montreal Canadiens team news

This season, Sam Montembeault has gone 3–4–0 and given up only three goals. He has a 3.67 goals against average and a .891 save percentage, with one shutout.

Cayden Primeau has a record of 1-1-1, but his GAA is greater at 4.02, his SV% is smaller at .871, and he hasn't had any shutouts.

Nick Suzuki is great for the Canadiens this season, scoring 3 goals and setting up 8 assists for 11 points.

Montreal Canadiens injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Justin Barron Upper body injury Day-to-Day David Reinbacher Knee injury Out

Washington Capitals and Montreal Canadiens head-to-head record

The Capitals and Canadiens will try to improve on their recent, inconsistent head-to-head record in their next game. The last five games between the two teams have been very close. The Canadiens have won three and the Capitals have claimed two. The last game was on the 18th of February 2024, and the Capitals barely beat the Canadiens 4–3. The game before that, on February 7, 2024, the Canadiens completely beat the Capitals 5-2. The Canadiens also had a good game earlier in the year, beating the Capitals 6-2 on April 7, 2023. But on the first of January in 2023, the Capitals controlled their game and won 9–2. This showed how well they could score against Montreal. Fans are likely to see a close game because the results have been all over the place. Both teams will be trying to use their offensive skills to improve their standings.

Date Results Feb 18, 2024 Capitals 4-3 Canadiens Feb 07, 2024 Canadiens 5-2 Capitals Oct 22, 2023 Canadiens 3-2 Capitals Apr 07, 2023 Canadiens 6-2 Capitals Jan 01, 2023 Capitals 9-2 Canadiens

