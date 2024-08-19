How to watch Washington Capitals vs Colorado Avalanche NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Washington Capitals and the Colorado Avalanche, including how to watch and team news.

The Washington Capitals are set to face off against the Colorado Avalanche to begin a highly anticipated NHL game on November 21, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Washington Capitals hope to make it three wins in a row.

The Capitals have a great overall record of 13-4-1, including a 7-2-1 record at home. Their record is 5-2-0 when they make fewer penalties compared to their opponents, which shows how successful they have been at following the rules.

The Avalanche, on the other hand, have a 10–9 record overall and are 4-3-0 on the road. They have done outstandingly in close games, going 5-1-0 in games settled by just one goal.

This is the second time this season that these two sides are opposing each other. The last time these two teams participated in. the Capitals won 5-2, with two goals from Alexander Ovechkin.

Washington Capitals vs Colorado Avalanche: Date and puck-drop time

The Washington Capitals will battle with the Colorado Avalanche in a thrilling NHL action on November 21, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Capital One Arena, in Washington, D.C.

Date November 21, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Capital One Arena Location Washington, D.C.

How to watch Washington Capitals vs Colorado Avalanche on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SN, KUSA, ALT, MNMT

Streaming service: ESPN+

Washington Capitals vs Colorado Avalanche team news

Washington Capitals team news

Charlie Lindgren has a 5-4-0 record, 2.59 GAA, and .900 SV% this season, but no shutouts.

Logan Thompson has a flawless 8-0-1 record with a 2.63 GAA, .913 SV%, and no shutouts.

Dylan Strome helps the Capitals with 28 points, six goals, and 22 assists.

Washington Capitals injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Alex Ovechkin Leg injury Out Sonny Milano Upper body injury Out

Colorado Avalanche team news

Justus Annunen maintains a 6-3-0 record, 2.81 GAA, and .886 SV%, but no shutouts this season.

Nathan MacKinnon has 34 points, seven goals, and 27 assists.

Mikko Rantanen has scored 12 goals, with four power-play goals, and had 59 shots.

Colorado Avalanche injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Alexandar Georgiev Upper body injury Out Tucker Poolman Head injury Out

Washington Capitals and Colorado Avalanche head-to-head record

In their last five meetings, the Washington Capitals and the Colorado Avalanche have split the wins. The most recent matchup, on November 16, 2024, was a 5-2 win for the Capitals.

The Avalanche, on the other hand, had won the first three games, including two by a score of 6-3 on the 14th of February 2024, and 6-2 on January 25, 2024. The Avalanche also beat the Capitals 4-0 during their November 2022 game. Both teams have been strong at different times, so this game could be very close.

This is especially true since the Capitals just came off of an important victory and the Avalanche have a great team including Nathan MacKinnon with Mikko Rantanen.

The Capitals may have an edge because they are more disciplined and play at home, but the Avalanche's firepower might make them a tough opponent once more.

Date Results Nov 16, 2024 Capitals 5-2 Avalanche Feb 14, 2024 Avalanche 6-3 Capitals Jan 25, 2024 Avalanche 6-2 Capitals Jan 25, 2023 Avalanche 3-2 Capitals Nov 20, 2022 Avalanche 4-0 Capitals

