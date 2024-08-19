How to watch today’s Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL preseason game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Edmonton Oilerss, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Vancouver Canucks will square off against the Edmonton Oilers to start a high-voltage NHL preseason game on October 04, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

The Canucks have a 2-2-1 record overall, but they are perfect at home, going 2-0-0. This shows that they can play well on ice they know well. The Oilers, on the other hand, have a 3-4-0 record overall and have had a tough time on the road, getting 0-3-0 in away games.

Vancouver has a power play rate of 22.7%, which ranks them 11th in the league. Edmonton, on the other hand, has an amazing 26.3% power play effectiveness, which ranks them 4th.

On defense, both teams have penalty kill rates that are about the same: Vancouver is 17th with 79.1%, and Edmonton is 15th with 79.5%.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers NHL preseason game, plus plenty more.

Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and puck-drop time

The Vancouver Canucks will take on the Edmonton Oilers in a highly anticipated NHL preseason game on October 04, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Rogers Arena, in Vancouver, Canada.

Date October 04, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Rogers Arena Location Vancouver, Canada

How to watch Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHLN, SN

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers team news

Vancouver Canucks team news and players to watch

Kevin Lankinen enjoyed a good season. He went 11-6-0, had a 2.82 GAA, a .908 SV%, and one shutout.

Jonathan Lekkerimaki scored one goal and set up two assists for a total of three points.

Arturs Silovs had some problems with a 3.00 GA/G with a .884 SV%.

Vancouver Canucks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Teddy Blueger Lower body injury Day-to-Day Pius Suter Upper body injury Day-to-Day

Edmonton Oilers team news and players to watch

Stuart Skinner has a great 36-16-5 record, a 2.62 GAA, a .905 SV%, and two shutouts this season.

Calvin Pickard has a record of 12-7-1, a 2.45 GAA, a .909 SV%, and one shutout.

Connor McDavid has 6 points, including 1 goal and 5 assists.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Evander Kane Abdomen injury Out

Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record

Recent head-to-head games between the Canucks and Oilers point to a close fight in the upcoming game. In their last five games against each other, the Oilers have won four of them, including two narrow 3-2 wins in May and a much-needed 5-1 win. The Canucks did win one of these games, 3-2 at home, though, which might provide them hope going into this game. Recent games between these two teams have been very close, so fans anticipate another tough game. Both teams will likely try to use special teams to their advantage and get an important win to move up in the standings.

Date Results Oct 01, 2024 Oilers 3-2 Canucks May 21, 2024 Oilers 3-2 Canucks May 19, 2024 Oilers 5-1 Canucks May 17, 2024 Canucks 3-2 Oilers May 15, 2024 Oilers 3-2 Canucks

