How to watch today’s Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Vancouver Canucks will square off against the Edmonton Oilers to start a high-voltage NHL preseason game on October 04, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.
The Canucks have a 2-2-1 record overall, but they are perfect at home, going 2-0-0. This shows that they can play well on ice they know well. The Oilers, on the other hand, have a 3-4-0 record overall and have had a tough time on the road, getting 0-3-0 in away games.
Vancouver has a power play rate of 22.7%, which ranks them 11th in the league. Edmonton, on the other hand, has an amazing 26.3% power play effectiveness, which ranks them 4th.
On defense, both teams have penalty kill rates that are about the same: Vancouver is 17th with 79.1%, and Edmonton is 15th with 79.5%.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers NHL preseason game, plus plenty more.
Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and puck-drop time
|Date
|October 04, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Rogers Arena
|Location
|Vancouver, Canada
How to watch Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers on TV & stream live online
TV channel: NHLN, SN
Streaming service: ESPN+
The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.
Vancouver Canucks vs Edmonton Oilers team news
Vancouver Canucks team news and players to watch
Kevin Lankinen enjoyed a good season. He went 11-6-0, had a 2.82 GAA, a .908 SV%, and one shutout.
Jonathan Lekkerimaki scored one goal and set up two assists for a total of three points.
Arturs Silovs had some problems with a 3.00 GA/G with a .884 SV%.
Vancouver Canucks Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Teddy Blueger
|Lower body injury
|Day-to-Day
|Pius Suter
|Upper body injury
|Day-to-Day
Edmonton Oilers team news and players to watch
Stuart Skinner has a great 36-16-5 record, a 2.62 GAA, a .905 SV%, and two shutouts this season.
Calvin Pickard has a record of 12-7-1, a 2.45 GAA, a .909 SV%, and one shutout.
Connor McDavid has 6 points, including 1 goal and 5 assists.
Edmonton Oilers injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Evander Kane
|Abdomen injury
|Out
Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record
Recent head-to-head games between the Canucks and Oilers point to a close fight in the upcoming game. In their last five games against each other, the Oilers have won four of them, including two narrow 3-2 wins in May and a much-needed 5-1 win. The Canucks did win one of these games, 3-2 at home, though, which might provide them hope going into this game. Recent games between these two teams have been very close, so fans anticipate another tough game. Both teams will likely try to use special teams to their advantage and get an important win to move up in the standings.
|Date
|Results
|Oct 01, 2024
|Oilers 3-2 Canucks
|May 21, 2024
|Oilers 3-2 Canucks
|May 19, 2024
|Oilers 5-1 Canucks
|May 17, 2024
|Canucks 3-2 Oilers
|May 15, 2024
|Oilers 3-2 Canucks