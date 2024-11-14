How to watch today’s Vancouver Canucks vs New York Islanders NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Vancouver Canucks are ready to host the New York Islanders to open a highly anticipated NHL game on November 14, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. Before this game, the New York Islanders lost 4–3 in OT against the Edmonton Oilers, with Anders Lee scoring two goals.
Vancouver's overall record is 8-3-3, with a 2-2-3 record at home. They are 8-1-2 when achieving three or more goals throughout a game.
The Islanders have a 6-6-4 record overall and a 4-3-2 record on the road. They have had a tough time in close games, going 2-1-4 in games settled by just one goal.
Thursday is the first time this season that these two teams will clash with each other.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Vancouver Canucks vs New York Islanders NHL game, plus plenty more.
Vancouver Canucks vs New York Islanders: Date and puck-drop time
The Vancouver Canucks will take on the New York Islanders in an exciting NHL game on November 14, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Rogers Arena, in Vancouver, Canada.
|Date
|November 14, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Rogers Arena
|Location
|Vancouver, Canada
How to watch Vancouver Canucks vs New York Islanders on TV & stream live online
TV channel: SNP, MSGSN2, MSGSN
Streaming service: ESPN+
The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.
Vancouver Canucks vs New York Islanders team news
Vancouver Canucks team news
Kevin Lankinen boasts an 8-1-2 record, a 2.46 goals against average, and a .911 save percentage. He has also recorded one shutout.
Arturs Silovs has a 0-2-1 record, no shutouts, a 4.77 goals against average, and a .808 save percentage.
Quinn Hughes gets 16 points, which are made up of 13 assists and 3 goals.
Vancouver Canucks Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Dakota Joshua
|Testicular Cancer
|Day-to-Day
|Thatcher Demko
|Knee injury
|Out
New York Islanders team news
Ilya Sorokin experiences a record of 4-3-3, a 2.66 goals against average, and a .915 save percentage. He has not recorded a shutout.
Semyon Varlamov's record is 2-3-1, has a 3.01 goals against average, a .887 save percentage, and no shutouts.
Kyle Palmieri has seven goals and seven assists for a total of fourteen points.
New York Islanders Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Alexander Romanov
|Upper body injury
|Day-to-Day
|Mathew Barzal
|Upper body injury
|Out
Vancouver Canucks and New York Islanders head-to-head record
The Vancouver Canucks beat the New York Islanders four times in the last five meetings. The last time these two teams performed, on the 10th of January 2024, the Canucks won 5-2, and their 4-3 victory on November 16th, 2023, shows that they can beat the Islanders in tight games. The Canucks are additionally excellent on offense. Their 6–5 win over the Islanders in February 2023 showed that they can hold on in games with a lot of goals. Even though the Islanders beat Vancouver 6-2 on January 4th, 2023, they have not always been able to compete effectively with the Canucks, especially in close games. For example, in March 2022, they lost 4-3 to Vancouver. If the Islanders want to change things around in this game, they will need to get better on defense and figure out a way to stop Vancouver's attack.
|Date
|Results
|Jan 10, 2024
|Canucks 5-2 Islanders
|Nov 16, 2023
|Canucks 4-3 Islanders
|Feb 10, 2023
|Canucks 6-5 Islanders
|Jan 04, 2023
|Islanders 6-2 Canucks
|Mar 04, 2022
|Canucks 4-3 Islanders