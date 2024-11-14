How to watch today’s Vancouver Canucks vs New York Islanders NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and the New York Islanders, including how to watch and team news.

The Vancouver Canucks are ready to host the New York Islanders to open a highly anticipated NHL game on November 14, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. Before this game, the New York Islanders lost 4–3 in OT against the Edmonton Oilers, with Anders Lee scoring two goals.

Vancouver's overall record is 8-3-3, with a 2-2-3 record at home. They are 8-1-2 when achieving three or more goals throughout a game.

The Islanders have a 6-6-4 record overall and a 4-3-2 record on the road. They have had a tough time in close games, going 2-1-4 in games settled by just one goal.

Thursday is the first time this season that these two teams will clash with each other.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Vancouver Canucks vs New York Islanders NHL game, plus plenty more.

Vancouver Canucks vs New York Islanders: Date and puck-drop time

The Vancouver Canucks will take on the New York Islanders in an exciting NHL game on November 14, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Rogers Arena, in Vancouver, Canada.

Date November 14, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Rogers Arena Location Vancouver, Canada

How to watch Vancouver Canucks vs New York Islanders on TV & stream live online

TV channel: SNP, MSGSN2, MSGSN

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Vancouver Canucks vs New York Islanders team news

Vancouver Canucks team news

Kevin Lankinen boasts an 8-1-2 record, a 2.46 goals against average, and a .911 save percentage. He has also recorded one shutout.

Arturs Silovs has a 0-2-1 record, no shutouts, a 4.77 goals against average, and a .808 save percentage.

Quinn Hughes gets 16 points, which are made up of 13 assists and 3 goals.

Vancouver Canucks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Dakota Joshua Testicular Cancer Day-to-Day Thatcher Demko Knee injury Out

New York Islanders team news

Ilya Sorokin experiences a record of 4-3-3, a 2.66 goals against average, and a .915 save percentage. He has not recorded a shutout.

Semyon Varlamov's record is 2-3-1, has a 3.01 goals against average, a .887 save percentage, and no shutouts.

Kyle Palmieri has seven goals and seven assists for a total of fourteen points.

New York Islanders Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Alexander Romanov Upper body injury Day-to-Day Mathew Barzal Upper body injury Out

Vancouver Canucks and New York Islanders head-to-head record

The Vancouver Canucks beat the New York Islanders four times in the last five meetings. The last time these two teams performed, on the 10th of January 2024, the Canucks won 5-2, and their 4-3 victory on November 16th, 2023, shows that they can beat the Islanders in tight games. The Canucks are additionally excellent on offense. Their 6–5 win over the Islanders in February 2023 showed that they can hold on in games with a lot of goals. Even though the Islanders beat Vancouver 6-2 on January 4th, 2023, they have not always been able to compete effectively with the Canucks, especially in close games. For example, in March 2022, they lost 4-3 to Vancouver. If the Islanders want to change things around in this game, they will need to get better on defense and figure out a way to stop Vancouver's attack.

Date Results Jan 10, 2024 Canucks 5-2 Islanders Nov 16, 2023 Canucks 4-3 Islanders Feb 10, 2023 Canucks 6-5 Islanders Jan 04, 2023 Islanders 6-2 Canucks Mar 04, 2022 Canucks 4-3 Islanders

More NHL news and coverage