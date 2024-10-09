How to watch today’s Vancouver Canucks vs Calgary Flames NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and the Calgary Flames, including how to watch and team news

The Vancouver Canucks are ready to host the Calgary Flames to open an exciting NHL clash on October 09, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

The Vancouver Canucks experienced a great season in 2023–24, going 50–23–9. The Calgary Flames, on the other hand, had a rough time, going 38–39–5.

The Canucks' face-off record stood out. They were eighth within the league with a 52.1 percent success rate, which was much better than the Flames' 49.6%, which ranked them twentieth.

However, Calgary did very well on the penalty kill, finishing ninth with an 80.8 percent success rate while Vancouver only managed to finish seventeenth with a 79.1% success rate.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Vancouver Canucks vs Calgary Flames NHL game, plus plenty more.

Vancouver Canucks vs Calgary Flames: Date and puck-drop time

The Vancouver Canucks will square off against the Calgary Flames in an electrifying NHL action on October 09, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Rogers Arena, in Vancouver, Canada.

Date October 09, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Rogers Arena Location Vancouver, Canada

How to watch Vancouver Canucks vs Calgary Flames on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Vancouver Canucks vs Calgary Flames team news

Vancouver Canucks team news

Jonathan Tanner Miller scored 103 points in 81 games for Vancouver during the previous season.

Elias Pettersson finished with 89 points by scoring 34 goals and setting up 55 assists.

Thatcher Demko had a great 35-14-2 record in goal, giving up 123 goals while maintaining a 2.45 goals-against average and making 1,369 saves.

Vancouver Canucks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Teddy Blueger Lower Body Injury Day-to-Day Pius Suter Upper body injury Day-to-Day

Calgary Flames team news

Nazem Kadri had a good season for Calgary, earning 29 goals (0.4 for each game) and 46 assists (0.6 for each game) on 3.4 shots while shooting 10.5%.

Yegor Sharangovich, another prominent player, experienced 59 points (31 goals, 28 assists) in 82 games.

Daniel Vladar had an 8-9-2 record and a .882 save percentage, placing 61st in the NHL. He had a 3.6 GAA in 20 games, allowing 68 goals.

Calgary Flames injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Martin Pospisil Lower body injury Day-to-Day Jake Bean Lower body injury Day-to-Day

Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames head-to-head record

The Vancouver Canucks and the Calgary Flames will attempt to capitalize on their current head-to-head history, which favors the Canucks. The Canucks had taken four of their previous five games, including 4-3 and 4-2. The Flames won 4-2 on the 29th of September 2024, however, the Canucks have averaged almost four goals each game in these matches. Based on this trend, the Canucks could go into the game confident, using their offensive strength and goaltending to continue dominating the Flames. Calgary must use its recent success to push Vancouver and stop their momentum.

Date Results Sep 29, 2024 Flames 4-2 Canucks Sep 26, 2024 Canucks 4-3 Flames Apr 17, 2024 Canucks 4-1 Flames Mar 24, 2024 Canucks 4-2 Flames Dec 03, 2023 Canucks 4-3 Flames

More NHL news and coverage