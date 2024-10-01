How to watch today’s Montreal Canadiens vs Ottawa Senators NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL preseason game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Ottawa Senators, including how to watch and team news.

The Montreal Canadiens are ready to take on the Ottawa Senators in a highly anticipated NHL preseason game on October 01, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Ottawa Senators have a 2-1-1 record overall and a 1-0-0 record away from home. The Montreal Canadiens have a 2-2-0 record overall with a 2-1-0 record at home. So far this season, both teams have had trouble on special teams.

Montreal's power play has only worked 17.5% of the time, which ranks them 27th in the league. Ottawa's has been a little better, with an 18% rate of success that ranks them 23rd.

The Canadiens boast a 76.4% penalty kill rate, which ranks them 24th. The Senators, on the other hand, are having even more trouble when they are short-handed, with a 75.1% kill rate that ranks them 29th.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Montreal Canadiens vs Ottawa Senators NHL preseason game, plus plenty more.

Montreal Canadiens vs Ottawa Senators: Date and puck-drop time

The Montreal Canadiens and the Ottawa Senators will meet in an epic NHL preseason battle on October 01, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Centre Bell, in Montreal, Canada.

Date October 01, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Centre Bell Location Montreal, Canada

How to watch Montreal Canadiens vs Ottawa Senators on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TSN2, RDS, TSN5

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Montreal Canadiens vs Ottawa Senators team news

Montreal Canadiens team news and players to watch

Sam Montembeault experienced a record of 16-15-9, gave up 3.14 goals per game, and had a .903 save percentage (SV%), but he did not record a shutout.

Cayden Primeau maintained an 8-9-4 record, a bit better stats (2.99 GAA and .910 SV%), and two shutouts.

Nick Suzuki is still an important scoring player. He scored 33 goals and had 77 points.

Montreal Canadiens injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Oliver Kapanen Therapy Day-to-Day Kaiden Guhle Abdomen issue Day-to-Day

Ottawa Senators team news and players to watch

Linus Ullmark has a 22-10-7 record, and a 2.57 goals-against average (GAA), with an impressive .915 save percentage (SV%), and 2 shutouts.

Anton Forsberg scored 15-12-2, but his 3.21 GAA and .890 SV% showed that he had a harder time in the net, even though he did get 2 shutouts.

Brady Tkachuk is a big part of the offense. He led the team with 37 goals and 74 points.

Ottawa Senators injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Josh Norris Upper body injury Out for Season

Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators head-to-head record

In their last five games, the Ottawa Senators have beaten the Montreal Canadiens three times, giving them the upper hand. The Senators beat the Canadiens 5–4 in the most recent game, which happened on April 14, 2024. They also beat them easily earlier in the year, which includes 6-2 on January 19, 2024. Montreal did win, though. On October 8, 2023, they beat them 6-4, and on September 28, 2023, they beat them 4–3. Based on this past, it looks like the Senators have a slight edge. However, both teams can win high-scoring games, so this could be another close, back-and-forth game. Ottawa is likely to use their recent success to their advantage, but Montreal might turn the game around if they score when they have the chance.

Date Results Apr 14, 2024 Senators 5-4 Canadiens Jan 24, 2024 Senators 4-1 Canadiens Jan 19, 2024 Senators 6-2 Canadiens Oct 08, 2023 Canadiens 6-4 Senators Sep 28, 2023 Canadiens 4- 3 Senators

