How to watch Montreal Canadiens vs New York Rangers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Montreal Canadiens are set to host the New York Rangers to start a high-voltage NHL game on January 19, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.
The Canadiens have an 82.5% success rate on the penalty kill, which is eighth best in the league. The Rangers are just ahead at 82.7%, which is seventh best.
The Rangers are second in the league with a 53.5% success rate in faceoffs, while the Canadiens are 21st with a 49.4% win rate.
Montreal Canadiens vs New York Rangers: Date and puck-drop time
The Montreal Canadiens and the New York Rangers will meet in a thrilling NHL game on January 19, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Centre Bell, in Montreal, Canada.
|Date
|January 19, 2025
|Puck-Drop Time
|7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Centre Bell
|Location
|Montreal, Canada
How to watch Montreal Canadiens vs New York Rangers on TV & stream live online
TV channel: NHL Network
Streaming service: Fubo
Streaming the game with a VPN
Montreal Canadiens vs New York Rangers team news
Montreal Canadiens team news
Sam Montembeault has a record of 16-15-3, a 2.88 goals against average, a .900 save percentage, and 3 shutouts.
Nick Suzuki is the offensive leader with 45 points, which comes from 13 goals and 32 assists.
Cole Caufield leads the team with 24 goals, 7 on the power-play, and 130 shots on goal.
Montreal Canadiens Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Emil Heineman
|Upper body injury
|Out
|David Reinbacher
|Knee injury
|Out
New York Rangers team news
Igor Shesterkin has struggled with a 14-15-2 record, 2.97 GAA, and .907 SV%, with a shutout.
Jonathan Quick has had a 6-5-1 mark, 2.98 GAA, and .900 SV%, with two shutouts.
Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers with 47 points (nineteen goals, twenty-eight assists).
New York Rangers Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Chris Kreider
|Upper body injury
|Day-to-Day
|Filip Chytil
|Upper body injury
|Day-to-Day
Montreal Canadiens and New York Rangers head-to-head record
The Rangers have won four of their past five meetings with the Montreal Canadiens. Particularly, the Rangers have scored at least four goals in each win, including a convincing 7-2 triumph on October 23rd, 2024, and a 7-4 win on the 16th of February 2024. On the seventh of January 2024, the Canadiens won their only game 4-3, showing they can compete when the defense stands firm. The Rangers' scoring depth, proved by Artemi Panarin, and the Canadiens' reliance on Sam Montembeault in net might make this game about Montreal's ability to stop New York's formidable offense and capitalize on its own offensive opportunities. If the Rangers keep scoring, they'll likely preserve their lead over Montreal.
|Date
|Results
|Nov 30, 2024
|Rangers 4-3 Canadiens
|Oct 23, 2024
|Rangers 7-2 Canadiens
|Apr 08, 2024
|Rangers 5-2 Canadiens
|Feb 16, 2024
|Rangers 7-4 Canadiens
|Jan 07, 2024
|Canadiens 4-3 Rangers