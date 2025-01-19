This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Montreal Canadiens
How to watch Montreal Canadiens vs New York Rangers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Montreal Canadiens and the New York Rangers, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Montreal Canadiens are set to host the New York Rangers to start a high-voltage NHL game on January 19, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Canadiens have an 82.5% success rate on the penalty kill, which is eighth best in the league. The Rangers are just ahead at 82.7%, which is seventh best.

The Rangers are second in the league with a 53.5% success rate in faceoffs, while the Canadiens are 21st with a 49.4% win rate.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Montreal Canadiens vs New York Rangers NHL game, plus plenty more.

Montreal Canadiens vs New York Rangers: Date and puck-drop time

The Montreal Canadiens and the New York Rangers will meet in a thrilling NHL game on January 19, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Centre Bell, in Montreal, Canada.

DateJanuary 19, 2025
Puck-Drop Time7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
VenueCentre Bell
LocationMontreal, Canada

How to watch Montreal Canadiens vs New York Rangers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Montreal Canadiens vs New York Rangers team news

Montreal Canadiens team news

Sam Montembeault has a record of 16-15-3, a 2.88 goals against average, a .900 save percentage, and 3 shutouts.

Nick Suzuki is the offensive leader with 45 points, which comes from 13 goals and 32 assists.

Cole Caufield leads the team with 24 goals, 7 on the power-play, and 130 shots on goal.

Montreal Canadiens Injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
Emil HeinemanUpper body injuryOut
David ReinbacherKnee injuryOut

New York Rangers team news

Igor Shesterkin has struggled with a 14-15-2 record, 2.97 GAA, and .907 SV%, with a shutout.

Jonathan Quick has had a 6-5-1 mark, 2.98 GAA, and .900 SV%, with two shutouts.

Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers with 47 points (nineteen goals, twenty-eight assists).

New York Rangers Injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
Chris KreiderUpper body injuryDay-to-Day
Filip ChytilUpper body injuryDay-to-Day

Montreal Canadiens and New York Rangers head-to-head record

The Rangers have won four of their past five meetings with the Montreal Canadiens. Particularly, the Rangers have scored at least four goals in each win, including a convincing 7-2 triumph on October 23rd, 2024, and a 7-4 win on the 16th of February 2024. On the seventh of January 2024, the Canadiens won their only game 4-3, showing they can compete when the defense stands firm. The Rangers' scoring depth, proved by Artemi Panarin, and the Canadiens' reliance on Sam Montembeault in net might make this game about Montreal's ability to stop New York's formidable offense and capitalize on its own offensive opportunities. If the Rangers keep scoring, they'll likely preserve their lead over Montreal.

DateResults
Nov 30, 2024Rangers 4-3 Canadiens
Oct 23, 2024Rangers 7-2 Canadiens
Apr 08, 2024Rangers 5-2 Canadiens
Feb 16, 2024Rangers 7-4 Canadiens
Jan 07, 2024Canadiens 4-3 Rangers

