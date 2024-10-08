How to watch today’s Montréal Canadiens vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Montréal Canadiens and the Toronto Maple Leafs, including how to watch and team news.

The Montréal Canadiens will clash with the Toronto Maple Leafs to start a thrilling NHL battle on October 09, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

Last season, the Montréal Canadiens had a difficult season with a 30-36-16 record, whereas the Toronto Maple Leafs, had a much better season with a 46-26-10 record.

Montréal had a terrible power play, converting only 17.5% of their chances, which ranked them 27th in the league. Toronto, on the other hand, did great, generating 23.9% of their chances, which ranked them 7th overall.

The penalty kills for both teams were not very good. Montréal was ranked 24th with a 76.4% success rate, while Toronto was ranked twenty-third with a 76.9% achievement rate.

Montréal Canadiens vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Date and puck-drop time

The Montréal Canadiens and the Toronto Maple Leafs will battle with each other in an epic NHL game on October 09, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Centre Bell, in Montreal, Canada.

Date October 09, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Centre Bell Location Montreal, Canada

How to watch Montréal Canadiens vs Toronto Maple Leafs on TV & stream live online

Montréal Canadiens vs Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Montréal Canadiens team news

Nicholas Suzuki appeared in 82 games and scored 33 goals and set up 44 assists, for a total of 77 points (0.9 per game). He also averaged 21:15 of ice time per game.

Cole Caufield scored 65 points (0.8 for each game), with 28 goals and thirty-seven assists in 82 games.

Michael Matheson made a big difference from the blue line, scoring 62 points with eleven goals and 51 assists.

Montréal Canadiens injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Kaiden Guhle Abdomen injury Day-to-Day David Reinbacher Knee injury Out

Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Last season, Auston Matthews scored 107 points over 81 games.

William Nylander scored 40 goals and set up 58 assists, for a total of 98 points (1.2 per game).

Anthony Stolarz had a great season in net, going 16-7-2 with a 2.20 goals against average along with a .925 save percentage, which was good enough for fourth-best in the NHL.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Nicholas Robertson Upper body injury Day-to-Day Calle Jarnkrok Lower body injury Day-to-Day

Montréal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs head-to-head record

The Montréal Canadiens have lost all five of their last five games against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Most of the meetings were very close. Toronto won four of them with a single goal, which includes two close wins by a score of 2-1 in late September of 2024. Montréal has had a hard time getting past Toronto's defense, and even though they've been competitive, they haven't been able to win games. The Maple Leafs have always won these games, which suggests that they have the advantage going into this one. Their capacity to handle tough situations also gives them a big psychological edge. Based on this pattern, another close game is likely to happen, with Toronto trying to keep up their recent success over Montréal.

Date Results Sep 29, 2024 Maple Leafs 2-1 Canadiens Sep 27, 2024 Maple Leafs 2-1 Canadiens Apr 07, 2024 Maple Leafs 4-2 Canadiens Mar 10, 2024 Maple Leafs 3-2 Canadiens Oct 12, 2023 Maple Leafs 6-5 Canadiens

