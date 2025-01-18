How to watch Montreal Canadiens vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The thrilling NHL action between the Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto Maple Leafs is set to take place on January 18, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. Before this game, the Maple Leafs beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 in OT.
Overall, Montreal has a 22-18-4 record, with an excellent 8-3-0 record against teams in the Atlantic Division. The Canadiens, who are known for battling rough, get 10.1 penalty minutes every game on average, which is fifth in the league.
Toronto has a 9-4-1 advantage over the Atlantic Division and a solid 28-16-2 record. The Maple Leafs performed excellently in games that are close; they are 10-1-2 in games settled by just one goal.
This is the third time this season that these two teams will face each other. In their last meeting, Toronto won 4-1.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Montreal Canadiens vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game, plus plenty more.
Montreal Canadiens vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Date and puck-drop time
The Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto Maple Leafs will encounter each other in an epic NHL game on January 18, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Centre Bell, in Montreal, Canada.
|Date
|January 18, 2025
|Puck-Drop Time
|7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Centre Bell
|Location
|Montreal, Canada
How to watch Montreal Canadiens vs Toronto Maple Leafs on TV & stream live online
TV channel: NHL Network
Streaming service: Fubo
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Montreal Canadiens vs Toronto Maple Leafs team news
Montreal Canadiens team news
Nick Suzuki has helped the Canadiens score 13 goals and set up 32 assists.
Lane Hutson has a goal along with nine assists throughout the last 10 games.
Montreal Canadiens injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Emil Heineman
|Upper body injury
|Out
|David Reinbacher
|Knee injury
|Out
Toronto Maple Leafs team news
William Nylander has helped the Maple Leafs score 26 goals and set up 21 assists.
Auston Matthews has scored six goals and set up five assists in the last ten games.
Toronto Maple Leafs injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|John Tavares
|Lower body injury
|Out
|Calle Jarnkrok
|Groin injury
|Out
Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs head-to-head record
In their last five meetings, the Maple Leafs have won four of the previous five meetings between the Canadiens and the Maple Leafs. The last time they met, on the 10th of November 2024, the Leafs won 4-1 and were in charge. While Montreal beat Toronto 1-0 on October 10, 2024, the Leafs have mostly had an advantage, with close wins of 2-1 on September 29th and 27th, in 2024, and a strong 4-2 triumph in April. Because both Toronto and Montreal can win close games sometimes, this one could also be close, but the Leafs' current steadiness makes it look like they might have the edge going into this one.
|Date
|Results
|Nov 10, 2024
|Maple Leafs 4-1 Canadiens
|Oct 10, 2024
|Canadiens 1-0 Maple Leafs
|Sep 29, 2024
|Maple Leafs 2-1 Canadiens
|Sep 27, 2024
|Maple Leafs 2-1 Canadiens
|Apr 07, 2024
|Maple Leafs 4-2 Canadiens