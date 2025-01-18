How to watch Montreal Canadiens vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto Maple Leafs, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The thrilling NHL action between the Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto Maple Leafs is set to take place on January 18, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. Before this game, the Maple Leafs beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 in OT.

Overall, Montreal has a 22-18-4 record, with an excellent 8-3-0 record against teams in the Atlantic Division. The Canadiens, who are known for battling rough, get 10.1 penalty minutes every game on average, which is fifth in the league.

Toronto has a 9-4-1 advantage over the Atlantic Division and a solid 28-16-2 record. The Maple Leafs performed excellently in games that are close; they are 10-1-2 in games settled by just one goal.

This is the third time this season that these two teams will face each other. In their last meeting, Toronto won 4-1.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Montreal Canadiens vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game, plus plenty more.

Montreal Canadiens vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Date and puck-drop time

The Montreal Canadiens and the Toronto Maple Leafs will encounter each other in an epic NHL game on January 18, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Centre Bell, in Montreal, Canada.

Date January 18, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Centre Bell Location Montreal, Canada

How to watch Montreal Canadiens vs Toronto Maple Leafs on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: Fubo

Montreal Canadiens vs Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Montreal Canadiens team news

Nick Suzuki has helped the Canadiens score 13 goals and set up 32 assists.

Lane Hutson has a goal along with nine assists throughout the last 10 games.

Montreal Canadiens injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Emil Heineman Upper body injury Out David Reinbacher Knee injury Out

Toronto Maple Leafs team news

William Nylander has helped the Maple Leafs score 26 goals and set up 21 assists.

Auston Matthews has scored six goals and set up five assists in the last ten games.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Player Injury Injury Status John Tavares Lower body injury Out Calle Jarnkrok Groin injury Out

Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs head-to-head record

In their last five meetings, the Maple Leafs have won four of the previous five meetings between the Canadiens and the Maple Leafs. The last time they met, on the 10th of November 2024, the Leafs won 4-1 and were in charge. While Montreal beat Toronto 1-0 on October 10, 2024, the Leafs have mostly had an advantage, with close wins of 2-1 on September 29th and 27th, in 2024, and a strong 4-2 triumph in April. Because both Toronto and Montreal can win close games sometimes, this one could also be close, but the Leafs' current steadiness makes it look like they might have the edge going into this one.

Date Results Nov 10, 2024 Maple Leafs 4-1 Canadiens Oct 10, 2024 Canadiens 1-0 Maple Leafs Sep 29, 2024 Maple Leafs 2-1 Canadiens Sep 27, 2024 Maple Leafs 2-1 Canadiens Apr 07, 2024 Maple Leafs 4-2 Canadiens

